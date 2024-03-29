Max Verstappen’s Key Ally Lee Stevenson Leaves Red Bull for a Team ”At the Other End of the Pit Lane”

Max Verstappen’s key ally Lee Stevenson has left Red Bull after an association of 18 years with the outfit. Stevenson is Red Bull Racing’s number-one mechanic and has been alongside the Dutchman for all of his 56 Grand Prix wins. Moreover, having been a part of the team since its inception in 2006, Stevenson has also played a key role in helping them win all 13 championships (6 Constructors’ and 7 Drivers’ titles) they have to this date. However, that glittering run will all come to an end as he moves to “the other end of the pit lane”.

Stevenson informed fans about the same by putting up a post on Instagram with an emotional video and caption. In his video, he said,

“It’s been an amazing 18 years and all the things that I’ve managed to achieve here with the team have been absolutely incredible. From working on the first car, the RB2, and then the RB16B, obviously the RB19…it’s been an incredible journey. I just want to say thanks to everyone here, it’s been an amazing time that I’ve had“.

Max Verstappen’s ally then added that he never thought that when Red Bull began their operations in 2006, he would go on to win races and championships with them. Stevenson then also added that while he is extremely grateful for all the great memories, he is now ready for his next chapter.

Stevenson revealed that he will fly to Japan on Monday to start working with his “new team at the other end of the pit lane”. With several years of experience as Red Bull‘s number one mechanic, he will most likely be an asset to any other team that he will join from the Japanese GP onwards.

Similarly, for Red Bull and Verstappen, Stevenson leaving the team will be a huge loss to them. As the number one mechanic for Verstappen, Stevenson’s primary responsibility has been to ensure that the Dutchman’s car is ready for the race weekend.