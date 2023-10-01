F1 Villain Michael Masi Dragged Out of the Shadows to Get Roasted for Soccer Incident He Had No Hand In

When Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 driver’s title to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi, the then F1 Race Director Michael Masi became the biggest villain in the sport’s realm. The ‘human error’ by Masi became something fans would never forget or forgive, and despite being removed from the sport, people make it a point to bring back his name if a human error occurs in any sport. The latest callback in the series comes from a sport Masi had absolutely zero involvement in.

The English Premier League saw Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool FC for a league fixture on Saturday. As the game progressed, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scored a goal, which the on-field referee deemed offside. As VAR checked the decision, it was clear that the striker was onside and the goal was legitimate. However, a “human error” ended up with VAR making the wrong call, and Liverpool eventually lost the match 2-1. An official statement later read that the decision was wrong and that the officials would get in touch with Liverpool soon.

Michael Masi trending on X despite playing no part in the EPL Match

With the mention of “human error” in the official statement by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (as shown by Sky Sports Premier League on X), fans couldn’t help but bring Masi’s name into the mix, which ended up with the former F1 director trending on social media.

One fan recalled the Abu Dhabi incident, which led to Max Verstappen winning his first-ever Driver’s World Title.

While others joked about Masi being behind the botched call.

Masi opened up on mental health issues following the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Unable to discuss the details behind the decision in Abu Dhabi due to an NDA, Masi talked about his mental health issues stemming from the brutal online abuse. After telling his parents he was done with that part of his life, the 45-year-old sought a licensed professional’s help. They helped Masi to get over the error that completely changed his life overnight. Since the incident, a lot has changed in Masi’s life, including his then-partner leaving him. But things have now taken a better turn for the Australian.

Masi moved back to his country but did not move away from motorsports. He works as the Chairman of the SuperCars’ Commission in Australia and also serves as a Director for Karting Australia. Despite being the center of attention in a brutal online bullying campaign, the Australian continues to work in motorsports but claims to be done with F1 for good as it is a very toxic place.