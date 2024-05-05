NFL Analyst Wishes Jim Harbaugh Coaches Elsewhere, Away From Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs will face Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers in the AFC West and the hype is already high. Harbaugh is entering the NFL mission after Michigan’s college football success to uplift the Chargers – a team that has never won a Super Bowl. In addition, the spotlight is on the Chiefs because they eye a three-peat. Thus, fans and analysts expect a high-stakes match-up between the two teams.

However, a section of NFL analysts believe the AFC West group dynamics might make the job tougher for coach Harbaugh. The reason is that they fear the Chiefs’ presence could topple the Chargers’ playoff hopes. Adding to the concerns, NFL analyst Will Brinson honestly revealed he wished Jim Harbaugh was coaching in another division that didn’t involve Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Discussing his views with the NFL On CBS, the senior analyst said he is not alone in his point of view and added that the competition in the AFC West is a challenge for Harbaugh. Interestingly, the division comprises the Broncos, the Chiefs, the Chargers, and the Raiders. More importantly, only two teams can make it to the playoffs. Hence, a vocal Brinson shared these words.

“I really wish that Jim Harbaugh was coaching in any division that didn’t involve Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Because otherwise, I’ve long picked Chargers to do good things. And I’m not alone in this – Like the entire NFL media is with people who are like – it’s the Chargers year and then like it’s not the Chargers year.”

Seconds after Brinson’s remark, co-panelist John Breech shared a perfect response. He argued that the AFC West placement isn’t a bad proposition for Jim Harbaugh to eye a Super Bowl, and with good reason.

Is Playing in The Same Division as Chiefs a ‘Good Thing’ For Jim Harbaugh?

Last year, the Chargers won 5 and lost 12 in the football season, which cost their previous head coach Brandon Staley his job. According to Breech, the Chargers’ setback in the 2023 season is an advantage for Harbaugh. This is because it will help to lower the expectations of their fans. And additionally, it provides him more time to form a core team by year two.

“I think, playing in the same division as the Chiefs is a good thing for Harbaugh because there is no pressure on them this year. They went 5 and 12 in 2023. So, if you improve that by three games and go 8 and 9, I think the fan base is going to be fine with that,” said the analyst, with optimism.

At present, three of the most successful head coaches – Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, and Andy Reid belong to the same division. This justifies the argument that the challenge is tough for the Chargers and Harbaugh in the new season, amid low expectations. However, Harbaugh’s first task is to win at least 9 of the 17 games, to improve the Chargers’ performance from the last season.

It would be interesting to note how Harbaugh would lead the Chargers in his first year – and whether he would pose a threat to the Chiefs three-peat ambitions. But notably, his odds to shine will mostly depend on how the offense will step up under his leadership.