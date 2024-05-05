Undermining Jalen Brunson’s Value, Draymond Green Bursts Knicks Fans’ Bubble

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023-24 season has been a rollercoaster ride for the New York Knicks, who lost their PF Julius Randle in January. After this, many people believed they would have an early end to their season. However, to everyone’ surprise Jalen Brunson took matters into his own hands and led the team into the Conference Semifinals. However, despite the first-round success, Draymond Green is shockingly still not willing to give the Knicks his co-sign as a potential title winner this season.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star said he is happy for Brunson and the Knicks for their first-round win, but they’re not going to the promised land this season. The major reason why he is in denial of their chances is that Brunson is a ball-heavy player and that would prove to be fatal for the Knicks as they go deeper into the season.

As he said this, Green did make it clear to the fans that he is not hating on their game and that he is only stating what he believes is a fact.

He said, “A ball-dominant Jalen Brunson ain’t gonna get you to the promised land.” According to Green, they would even end up clearing the Pacers in the second round, but the climb up from there would be difficult if the Knicks don’t find a way to make other players get just as involved in shooting. Green stated, “I said you can’t get to the promised land. And quite frankly, if I’m being honest. I still don’t think you can.”, per Clutchpoints.

The Warriors star said that he has the utmost respect for Brunson and with his performance in the postseason so far. He stated that Brunson’s ability to bounce back after having a few bad games is admirable and if he continues to develop his game like this, he’ll only become a better player with time.

Despite what he said, one has to wonder just how highly Green really thinks of the Knicks if he has already come out with such a strong prediction about their season. That said, being a four-time NBA champion, the Warriors star knows what it takes to reach the summit more than most ever will. So, perhaps his words really do come from a place of analysis and nowhere else.

Of course, Green had a few encouraging words to say as well. And as one might expect, he was not the only one.

Paul Pierce and Stephen A. Smith heap praise for Jalen Brunson

Paul Pierce initially wasn’t on board the Brunson hype train. He was in denial of the Knicks and their chances to make an impact. As it turned out, Pierce was wrong in his assessment, yet the NBA legend has no shame in admitting that he had it all wrong. On an episode of UNDISPUTED, he said, “Did I know Jalen Brunson was gonna play well? I thought he’d play well but I didn’t know he was gonna play this well.”

While The Truth had a late change of heart, the New York Knicks purist inside Stephen A. Smith always kept his hopes alive. As a superfan of the franchise, the media veteran seems to be on cloud nine with all the success they’ve had so far.

In addition to that, SAS is also willing to go out on a limb to predict their fate in the east. On an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, he said, “My Knicks are going to the Conference Finals.” Before anyone could call him out on it, SAS said that it’s not a delusion and he’s just confident in his team.

The Knicks are indeed on somewhat of a hot streak at the moment, having done so well against the Philadelphia 76ers. That said, can they really win it all this season?

Only time will tell.