UFC Legend Matt Brown Hangs up Gloves, Acknowledges Dana White and UFC After Amassing Millions From Fighting Career

May 10, 2023, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina, USA: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – May 10: Matt Brown addresses the media ahead of his bought at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida on May 13th, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Charlotte, NC USA – ZUMAp175 20230510_zsa_p175_024 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

In a bittersweet moment for MMA fans, UFC welterweight, Matt Brown has announced his retirement from the sport. Brown, a tested veteran, had continued fighting in the octagon even after turning 40. But now at 43, the fighter has taken to Twitter to announce that his time inside an octagon had come to an end after 16 very long years.

Everything that begins comes to an end one day. UFC stars and their careers aren’t an exception to this universal phenomenon. Last year, fans were subjected to the retirements of noted UFC stars like UFC women’s champ-champ, Amanda Nunes, and the famous, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler.

Long-time UFC fans are now watching their beloved stars hang up their gloves after prolonged careers. Brown is one of those veteran fighters, who had first joined the UFC in 2008. In a series of tweets, announcing his retirement, Brown thanked Dana White for the opportunity to express himself.

But ‘The Immortal’s’ words about moving on to something better have many fans guessing what he would get into now. Brown has given some hints about what he wants to do after the end of his pro-fighting career.

Also, a keener look at his out-of-the-UFC ventures will reveal that he has his claws dug into another business as well.

Matt Brown’s perceived future after UFC retirement

Several UFC fighters have developed a secondary way of income due to the unpredictable nature of their careers in the company. Conor McGregor earns millions of dollars from his famous Irish Whiskey, Proper No. 12. Dustin Poirier’s very own ‘Louisiana Style Hot Sauce’ also stands as a similar example.

Well, the 43-year-old Ohio native has also built a similar business. An ‘X’ update from Brown a year ago revealed that he had made good money from his ventures into the real estate world.

Now that ‘The Immortal’ has decided not to step inside the octagon again, it’s quite understandable that he will probably invest more time in his real estate venture. Although like many of his retired compatriots, he might even start his own podcast and talk about life with the UFC among other things.

Regardless, whatever his next venture may be, he will always be a legend to UFC fans, who will carry on with good memories of him and wish him all the best for his future endeavors.