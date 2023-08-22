F1’s Mega Baby Project Has Remained Incomplete Despite Calling in an Investment of $560,000,000

Formula 1’s mega project in Las Vegas is yet to be completed despite having a little time in hand. With the Las Vegas GP coming up right away in November this year, the F1 project for which Liberty Media invested $560,000,000 is still to be fully accomplished as time’s running away. According to The Hollywood Reporter the work is still underway.

The upcoming race at Nevada is a very hyped one and probably the most hyped this season. This will be the third race in the United States in a calendar year and what a venue to wrap up things for the US fans this season.

From heavy investment to unique facilities, the Las Vegas GP is on its way to truly becoming a mega show. According to Terry Miller, the project manager for the Las Vegas race, the venue is set to be the North American headquarters for F1. But for now, it is yet to be completed.

Las Vegas GP running behind schedule to complete the mega project

As F1 is all set to return from the summer break, preparations are in full swing in the Netherlands. However, the level of urgency is multiple times more back in Nevada as the organizers are running behind schedule to finish the project within time.

As per a report, the $560 million civil planning and engineering feat is currently undergoing before the lights go out for the Las Vegas GP. However, experts believe that there are significant reasons why there is a delay in construction.

Talking about this, Miller said, “This is one of the most aggressive programs of construction and design I’ve seen, certainly in Vegas, as well as sports.” However, the organizers and workers are hopeful that they can finish everything within the time limit.

Mega investment by F1 and its expectations

As Liberty Media made a huge investment in Las Vegas GP, there’s an underlying story behind this, and all of that for profit. F1, which usually charges millions from racing tracks from all over the world to host races, has decided to host the race themselves.

For the first time in its history, Liberty Media took the role of the race promoter. Therefore, they will be in charge of ticket sales, merchandise, sponsorships, concessions, parking, etc. Hence, experts believe that the F1 group played a business masterclass on this.

As the huge investment was made, the organizers did not leave the room for anything but spectacular. According to Miller, “There’s no other F1 facility like this one, it is going to be the largest. The accommodations we’ve given the teams are unprecedented because we went beyond what their requirements are.”

All in all, as each race weekend passes the hype just increases. So much so that Red Bull could not wait but release a short video on Las Vegas, starring Sergio Perez and Christian Horner already. The Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway from November 15 and it is November 17 when the lights go out and away they go.