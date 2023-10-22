F1’s ‘Silly’ 2030 Zero Carbon Policy Faces Criticism as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Choose Private Helicopter to Travel

Formula 1 is dealing with several environmental concerns and they are planning to go carbon neutral by the year 2030. However, their policy got into a contradiction after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s recent actions in the United States, which caused quite an uproar on social media.

F1 is working actively to reduce its carbon emissions in the future and go completely carbon-free. This is a step they are taking to be a sound sport with an active interest in making the planet pollution-free.

However, this target at times gets a reality check as the sport needs to be present in as many as 24 different places throughout the year. This increases the travel and logistical needs. Therefore, the policy is often questioned by the fans.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s actions raised question marks

Verstappen and Perez are in the US for the ongoing Grand Prix weekend at Austin. It was all fine until they had to travel from one place to another, and their mode of transport became a problem.

The Red Bull duo traveled together to the same destination, but in different helicopters. This raised massive question marks as this directly conflicted with the environmental concerns shown by the sport.

Renowned journalist Joe Pompliano raised this issue after this was put up on the internet by multiple fans. With this, Pompliano also added that F1 has to transport goods over 1500 tons of equipment over 75,000 miles.

How F1 is working towards making net zero carbon by 2030?

F1 has taken active measures to cut down carbon emissions drastically and be completely carbon-free by 2030. They developed a wider sustainability strategy for all working teams, race promoters, partners, suppliers, broadcasters, and the FIA.

F1 has already reduced its carbon footprint through remote broadcast operations. Furthermore, the F1 offices use 100% renewable energy with the highest sustainability management accreditation awarded by the FIA.

Keeping this in mind, there have been ample changes made in the regulations in 2026. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how much F1 manages to eliminate the carbon footprint in the next seven years.