F1

“The almighty Red Bull is his only rescue”: 46 Grand Prix entrant condemns Sergio Perez’s P2 finish at Belgian Grand Prix

"The almighty Red Bull is his only rescue”: 46 Grand Prix entrant condemns Sergio Perez's P2 finish at Belgian Grand Prix
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
Kevin Garnett, who was pays $192,000 a month to ex-wife, was also sued over a secret child by his girlfriend
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The almighty Red Bull is his only rescue”: 46 Grand Prix entrant condemns Sergio Perez's P2 finish at Belgian Grand Prix
“The almighty Red Bull is his only rescue”: 46 Grand Prix entrant condemns Sergio Perez’s P2 finish at Belgian Grand Prix

Former F1 driver criticized Sergio Perez’s performance at Spa while having nothing but praise for…