Pierre Gasly Promises ‘Welcome Party’ to Yuki Tsunoda as Former Teammates Set to Reunite in Same City

During their two years together at AlphaTauri (now RB), Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda formed a close friendship, which the F1 community saw as a wholesome bromance. They were part of several memorable off-track moments together, but when Gasly moved to Alpine in 2023, it all ended. Tsunoda’s latest revelation, however, would suggest that the duo is ready for a comeback.

Tsunoda revealed that he will be moving to Milan in Italy very soon. Gasly too, resides there and Tsunoda admitted that the Frenchman is fairly excited about this relocation.

“First, I’ll say, almost I’ll move to Milan, which also he’s living as well, I guess,” he said on the Red Flags Podcast. “He’s very excited I’m moving there. He’s offered me a welcome party as well in Milan. So, that’ll be amazing.”

“Get rid of Tsunoda, only Gasly. Yuki Gasly” pic.twitter.com/iiaOG1nffM — kat (@katriz__) July 30, 2024

Earlier, Gasly and Tsunoda spent a lot of time as teammates during F1 weekends. Now, with both residing in Milan, they will get to see more of each other away from the sport, which would be a welcome change, and also increase the number of fun interactions.

Tsunoda has been based out of Italy since 2023 when Red Bull (RB’s parent team) decided he should live closer to their Faenza headquarters. They felt being nearby would benefit his development. Now, with Tsunoda settling into his place in Milan, he seems fully supportive of that decision.

However, with the changing dynamics at Red Bull, Tsunoda might need to start apartment hunting again soon. Honda is set to part ways with Red Bull in 2025, and with no indication of promoting the Japanese driver, Red Bull may explore other replacement options.

Tsunoda’s links to Aston Martin

Despite performing well over the last couple of seasons, Tsunoda has been of little interest to the Red Bull bosses. It might stem from a lack of faith, considering Tsunoda has not always been deemed the most mature driver on the grid because of his previous outbursts on the radio. At least not mature enough to compete for the title.

Additionally, with Liam Lawson now in F1 and likely to stay, he appears to be the leading candidate for a future Red Bull seat. If Tsunoda isn’t in contention for promotion, the sister team may have little reason to retain him.

All hope is not lost for Tsunoda, though. While Honda may be leaving his current team, they will remain in F1, having signed an exclusive deal with Aston Martin starting in 2026. This makes the Silverstone-based squad a potential future destination for the #22 driver.

However, with Lance Stroll still on the team and Fernando Alonso committing his long-term future to Aston Martin, it’s difficult to see where Tsunoda might fit into their plans. Still, with Honda’s continued backing, Tsunoda may find a way to stay in the sport one way or another.