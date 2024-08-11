Fame and Money Hasn’t Changed Oscar Piastri as Riches of Bahrain Royalty Don’t Excite Him

An increase in popularity comes hand in hand with being an F1 driver, especially for someone like Oscar Piastri, who was one of the most talented drivers on the junior circuit. However, more money, which also poured in with the fame, did not sway Piastri away. His mom Nicole revealed that even the riches of the Bahrain Royal Family did not excite the 23-year-old.

Ahead of the season opener, Piastri and Lando Norris were invited to stay at the Bahrain Crown Prince’s royal palace. Piastri relayed this information to his mother very casually on a video call.

Nicole revealed that he was having this conversation while leaning against a potentially multi-million dollar ornate tapestry.

“He turned the camera around and there was this beautiful, ornate tapestry with gold through it,” Nicole revealed on the Red Flags Podcast. “I’m like, what hotel are you staying at? And he’s like, oh, I’m at the Royal Palace.

“I’m like, why are you at the Royal Palace? He goes, I’m a guest of the Crown Prince. I’m like, oh my god, get your head off the tapestry!”

Oscar's mom on his reaction to his first GP win: "I mean people made comments about, you know, poor kid, he couldn't be excited because of the way it unfolded. But he's never gonna be yabba-dabba-doing, fist-bumping, and squealing. I'd be very surprised if you got that from him.

Piastri admitted to having a stoic nature after his maiden F1 win, which many attributed to his underwhelming reaction to staying at the royal palace. However, that wasn’t the case.

The McLaren driver is just mature beyond his years, and not that easily excited, which Nicole’s story also proved. Despite the fame, he is focused on more important things in life.

Piastri is now part of the battles at the front

More than fame, Piastri is focused on being successful in F1. And so far, he seems to be on the right track.

He made his debut with McLaren last year, at a time when the team was on the ascendency, and this season, the Woking-based outfit developed its car to be the fastest on the grid. He already won a race (Hungary 2024) and is now contributing to McLaren’s Championship charge against Red Bull.

The British team is just 42 points behind the reigning Champions, and thanks to Piastri and Norris’ partnership, they have a real chance of closing the gap in the remaining 10 races.