Max Verstappen Injury Reveal: Red Bull Star Discloses He Is Winning Races With a Hand Injury All This While

Max Verstappen has dominated almost the entire season so far. However, little is known that the Dutchman is not exactly 100% fit while he is overpowering his counterparts, including his teammate Sergio Perez, week in and out.

Because of Verstappen‘s seven wins and Perez’s two wins, Red Bull is currently undefeated this season. While the Mexican race driver has dipped down in his form, Verstappen is still going strong.

However, winning at this level doesn’t come without pain. And after Saturday’s qualifying in the ongoing British Grand Prix, the Dutchman reveals he is driving with a lingering injury.

Max Verstappen discloses his injury

After the qualifying session, Verstappen was joined by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the obligatory press conference. Amidst this, Verstappen was asked about the bandage draped on his hand.

“It’s just a hand injury,” reveals Verstappen to Sports Illustrated during the press conference. “Yeah, that’s why I said it looks interesting (commenting on the unusual way it’s tied)—injured my finger and hand at the same time.”

Though he reveals that the injury isn’t bothering him while driving, and so far, it’s alright. Well, even if it hadn’t been okay, the 25-year-old would have still pushed himself even more for the sake of the third title.

When the Red Bull star pushed himself despite massive pain

Verstappen is known for his epic showdown for the 2021 title with Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi. After the safety car, the Red Bull star had a God-given opportunity to overtake the Mercedes star with fresher tires.

However, right at turn 1 of the last lap, Verstappen had a massive cramp in his leg. So, as per him, whenever he went full throttle, the unbearable pain was coming in the way of his dream.

Yet, the Dutchman persisted and overtook Hamilton for the title in the end. So, Verstappen can push himself over the limit if it comes to winning.