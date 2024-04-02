mobile app bar

F1 Expert Calls on Lawrence Stroll to Make Crucial Decision: "He's Not Good Enough"

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

F1 Expert Calls on Lawrence Stroll to Make Crucial Decision: “He’s Not Good Enough”

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

Lance Stroll’s presence on the F1 grid has been a topic of discussion among pundits and experts for a long time. With each passing day, the general opinion that there should be a more talented driver on the grid keeps getting stronger. Recently, F1 expert and journalist Joe Saward also opined that Lance’s father, Lawrence, who is also the Aston Martin boss, should make a decision about his son’s future.

Lanec has had many teammates in the past, and more often than not, he has failed to match them. He has particularly failed to live up to current teammate Fernando Alonso’s standards.

In 2023, during Aston Martin’s spell as F1’s second-fastest team, Alonso got eight podium finishes. In some of those races, the Canadian driver even struggled to even get into the points.

“There will come a point when Lawrence, or Lance Stroll, has to ask himself if they want to keep doing this because he’s not good enough,” said Saward as per F1 Maximaal. Saward acknowledges that Lance is fast, but lacks anything special.

“The only time I was impressed by Stroll was when he fell off his bike and returned quickly,” he added. Lance has been with the Silverstone-based outfit since 2019, a year after his father bought the team and rebranded it to Racing Point from Force India.

A couple of years later, they went through another rebranding and became Aston Martin. Lance Stroll’s presence on the team, however, continued and doesn’t look to be under any threat even now.

Is Lance Stroll’s future at Aston Martin under threat?

Lance Stroll’s performances over the last two years have been underwhelming despite him showing glimpses of how good he can be in 2020. Having Fernando Alonso as a teammate isn’t easy as the Spaniard is a two-time world champion.

However, many argue that Stroll’s inability to match the 42-year-old costs the team crucial points in the championship standings. Alonso’s future at Aston Martin despite his strong performances remains under doubt.

The 42-year-old, now at the Twilight of his career, wants to find a team with whom he can win races, and it seems that the British outfit will take time to reach a point when they can challenge for victories. On the other hand, with Lawrence Stroll’s ownership of Aston Martin under doubt itself, Lance’s future could be affected.



