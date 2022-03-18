“I was using yellow before you were born”– Lewis Hamilton trolls Lando Norris after McLaren star tries to be cheeky with seven-time world champion

Lewis Hamilton trolls Lando Norris with an epic reply after the McLaren star tries to joke over the former’s new helmet design.

On Friday, Lewis Hamilton released his new helmet design, which according to him, signifies the beginning of his career. The new yellow helmet was shared widely by the Mercedes superstar.

For this year’s helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days 💛 pic.twitter.com/PMIP5SgF0Q — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 18, 2022

But coincidently, the same colour is used by Norris currently. And the 22-year-old star saw it as an opportunity to have fun with his compatriot.

While sharing Hamilton’s post on Instagram, Norris wrote: “Thanks for the helmet tribute @lewishamilton.” In response. Hamilton gave him a reply which can easily be seen as game over for Norris.

“Well actually I was using yellow before you were born, so in retrospect, yours is a tribute to me. Respect,” replied Hamilton on Instagram.

Though most probably, this is fun banter. It is also likely Norris hasn’t seen this reply as it was only made a few minutes for the FP2 in Bahrain. So, we may see further development in this exchange of words.

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton rivalry to kick off soon?

While Hamilton is already a legend of the sport, Norris is a rising star. The seven-time world champion is probably here to stay for a couple of more seasons. Thus, it gives ample time for Norris to challenge his compatriot constantly.

Last year, also Norris and Hamilton had a couple of tussles on the track. One of them includes Norris’ Russian GP defeat, which could have been his maiden F1 win.

However, poor luck and bad judgement made him lose the race. On the other hand, Hamilton obviously had a better car than Norris, not taking away anything from Norris.

But McLaren seriously has to step up their work if they want to see their reliable lieutenant succeed in the F1 grid. This year it doesn’t seem that the Woking-based team will be at the top, but it surely could challenge for a few podiums.

Norris see a challenger in Haas

McLaren would hate to see Ferrari having the upper hand over them this year too. But, it seems that the Prancing horses have taken themselves a mile over McLaren.

On the other hand, McLaren could see new challengers in the midfield due to the new regulations. Before the Grand Prix started in Bahrain, Norris claimed that they should see Haas as a challenger, considering their new driver Kevin Magnussen topped charts on the second day of Bahrain testing.

