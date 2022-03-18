F1

“I was using yellow before you were born”– Lewis Hamilton trolls Lando Norris after McLaren star tries to be cheeky with seven-time world champion

"I was using yellow before you were born"– Lewis Hamilton trolls Lando Norris after McLaren star tries to be cheeky with seven-time world champion
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I've so much mutual respect for MS Dhoni": Gautam Gambhir eulogizes MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket ahead of IPL 2022
Next Article
"Learn, Practice": Shivam Dube takes lessons from MS Dhoni ahead of debut season for CSK in IPL 2022
F1 Latest News
"One fact that remains relatively secret" - Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll's real name is not Lance Stroll
“One fact that remains relatively secret” – Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll’s real name is not Lance Stroll

Aston Martin is preparing to compete in the 2022 championship but with a secret about…