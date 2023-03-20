Nico Rosberg Reacts After Jinxing Fernando Alonso A Race Win Ahead Of 2023 Saudi GP

Fernando Alonso had a fantastic Qualifying ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. The Aston Martin driver qualified P3 in the grid. But following a 10-place grid penalty to Charles Leclerc he was promoted to 2nd.

This meant Alonso started on the front row. It was his best chance to win a race in a decade, with his last victory being the 2013 Spanish GP with Ferrari.

Rooting for the Spaniard was Nico Rosberg who posted a selfie outside Nando’s garage on Sunday. But the German’s curse stuck again, as Alonso was unable to win.

While the 2x World Champion does have pace and Aston Martin look promising. He will definitely keep Rosberg away from his garage for a while.

Also Read: Why Fernando Alonso Got His Podium at Saudi Arabian GP Back?

Nico Rosberg Jinx strikes Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a great start to the race. He overtook polesitter Sergio Perez in the first corner of the race. But the Spaniard lost the lead after 3 laps to the Mexican.

Alonso was later notified to serve a 5-second penalty for an incorrect starting position. The 2-time World Champion served the penalty and finished the race P3, alongside both Red Bulls.

He almost lost his 100th career podium after the FIA claimed Aston Martin did not serve his penalty correctly. However, after a thorough examination and an appeal by the team, the Spanish driver got his podium back.

Actually wanted Fernando to win…guess I have to stop posting selfies!!! pic.twitter.com/0W8c61rLmY — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) March 19, 2023

Nico Rosberg, who was rooting for Fernando, posted a tweet mocking his curse. The 2016 World Champion joked, “Actually wanted Fernando to win…guess I have to stop posting selfies!”

Hours before the race, the German shared a selfie in front of Alonso’s garage with the caption, “Fernando for the win today anyone? Start on the front row and close to Perez on race pace!”

Fans were livid and asked him to start taking pictures outside the Red Bull garage of Max Verstappen. At least the former Mercedes driver is aware of his infamous jinx.

Also Read: F1 Representative Will Buxton Fumes at FIA For Penalizing Fernando Alonso After Saudi Arabian GP

What is the Rosberg Jinx?

Fernando Alonso is not the only driver to have suffered the Nico Rosberg curse. There are several drivers who have lost crucial races after the German former F1 driver supports them publicly.

The most infamous will be Rosberg supporting Sebastian Vettel to win the German GP in 2018. Seb would crash out after leading his home GP, gifting title-rival Lewis Hamilton the race win and a lead in the Championship.

Rosberg also predicted Charles Leclerc to win the 2021 Monaco GP. While the Monegasque qualified on Pole, he crashed during the final part of the session and was unable to start the race after suffering a driveshaft issue.

Rosberg’s predictions have even impacted Football results. The German predicted his country to win against England in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. England knocked out Germany after beating them 2-0.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Fires Scary Warning at Sergio Perez After Red Bull Teammate Prevents His Saudi Arabian GP Win