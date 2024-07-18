Mika Hakkinen Dampens Mercedes’ Hungarian GP Ambitions With Brutal Reality Check

After a two-and-a-half-year absence, Mercedes find themselves fighting at the very front of the F1 pack once again. The Silver Arrows have been on a two-race winning streak since the Austrian GP, and would be hoping to bag a hattrick of wins when the sport travels to Budapest for the 2024 Hungarian GP, this weekend.

That being said, Mika Hakkinen has put a dampener on their parade with his predictions for the race this Sunday. The two-time F1 champion believes that Mercedes don’t possess a car to rule the Budapest track.

Hakkinen took to his Instagram account to explain, “Mercedes has won the last two Grand Prix. Hungaroring could not be more different to Silverstone. Mercedes car is not capable of winning in every type of track.”

The Hungaroring is a high downforce configuration circuit. So, the twisty yet fast-paced corners of the track demand a certain nimbleness from the car, which is not required as much at other tracks on the calendar. While Lewis Hamilton [2021, 2023] and George Russell [2022] have taken pole in Hungary in the past three events, they haven’t been able to secure the win.

Two-time world champion, Mika Hakkinen delivers his verdict on #MercedesAMGF1 ‘s chances at the 2024 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/O2q5z08JmA — Anirban Aly Mandal (@AnirbanF1) July 18, 2024

Compared to the Hungaroring, the Red Bull Ring and the Silverstone International Circuit are relatively low downforce circuits. The newfound pace of the W15 may give Mercedes some impetus to take their first win in Budapest since 2020.

But given the characteristics of the track and the form shown by other teams so far, Hakkinen is confident that his old employers can reduce Red Bull’s lead at the top of the standings in Hungary.

Hakkinen believes McLaren has a better package than Mercedes for the Hungarian GP

Continuing his analysis, Hakkinen placed his bets on McLaren to challenge Red Bull for the win at the Grand Prix weekend in Budapest as they seem to have the best overall package.

The former McLaren driver said, “We have had surprises in Hungary before. Although a win for McLaren would not be a complete surprise, it is a definite possibility if they can deliver the right strategy to take the fight to Max and Red Bull. McLaren has the car capable of winning, and two drivers who are on top form“.

Be that as it may, Hakkinen predicted a tough outing for all teams this weekend. In addition to the scorching weather for the drivers, the teams will also have to deal with controlling overheating of tires and brakes. The circuit configuration allows lower top speeds and hence, a smaller window for the teams to cool their components on the go.

However, the recent thunderstorms in Budapest may throw a curveball in terms of the expected weather conditions for the entire weekend. While rain may or may not influence qualifying or the race, the cooler ambient temperatures due to intermittent weather can play a huge role in which team comes out on top.