Fans Bash Mohammed Ben Sulayem as FIA Deputy President Robert Reid Resigns Over ‘Breakdown in Standards’

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Robert Reid dropped a bombshell earlier today (Thursday) when he revealed that he would step down from his role as FIA’s Deputy President. In a bold move, he announced that the FIA’s values and governance were not aligning with his vision and integrity.

In a statement, the former racing driver said, “I took on this role to deliver greater transparency, stronger governance, and more collaborative leadership. Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside, and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them.”

Reid insisted that it wasn’t a political decision to leave the governing body of F1. He wants to be a part of an organization that believes in ‘integrity, accountability, and respect process’.

The FIA has been in hot water with the F1 community for a long time now, mainly due to the controversial decisions made by President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The Emirati isn’t a popular figure, and his policies on fining drivers and teams—without disclosing how the fines are calculated or where the money goes—have made him appear shady, something fans haven’t hesitated to remind him of.

Most have sympathized with Reid, which doesn’t come as a surprise. As soon as news of the Briton resigning broke, fans swarmed to social media to collectively bash Ben Sulayem.

“How to say Ben Sulayem is the worst FIA President without actually saying Ben Sulayem is the worst FIA President,” a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) under Reid’s original post.

Some fans were also concerned about ‘decent’ individuals like Reid leaving the FIA, as it would leave behind those with questionable track records within the organization.

“My fear is without all the decent people with integrity leaving/getting sacked, it leaves the sycophants to vote him in for a second term in December,” a fan stated, worried about the thought of Ben Sulayem leading for the foreseeable future.

And of course, Max Verstappen’s controversial title triumph over Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi in 2021 was brought up once again, as it marked the beginning of the widespread distrust between FIA officials and a large portion of the sport’s regular viewers.

Reid was a respected figure in the motorsport community, especially in the UK, which makes his exit all the more impactful. With Ben Sulayem set to run for office once again, it could prove to be a disadvantage for him—particularly if those loyal to Reid begin to rally in his support.

Motorsport UK, one of the most influential motorsport organizations in the world, is likely to back Reid. After all, Motorsport UK Chairman David Richards and Reid were the only two individuals who refused to sign Ben Sulayem’s non-disclosure agreement, a decision that led to both being banned from attending the latest edition of the FIA World Motorsport Council.

This could come back to haunt Ben Sulayem. His term, which began in 2022 following Jean Todt’s resignation, has been riddled with controversies that have turned him into public enemy number one. Whether he is re-elected will largely depend on the level of support he can muster behind the scenes.

And the way things are going, if those critical of the FIA keep walking away, it may not pose much of a problem for Ben Sulayem after all.

