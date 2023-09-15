Fans Go Into a Meltdown After Lewis Hamilton Takes a U Turn To Amaze His Fans

Lewis Hamilton is in Singapore with his team for the next round of the 2023 season at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The seven-time world champion is yet to take a win this season, but with the new FIA clampdown, he will have some hope. With this, Hamilton also made sure he spread a bit of positivity among fans with his heartwarming action, which won over the fans online.

The FIA has put forward a directive that puts a clampdown on the flexible rear wings. The flexible rear wings have been a cause of concern for the governing body for a long time now. With the FIA sending directives to all the teams, Mercedes has found a glimmer of hope, as they look to win their first race of the 2023 season.

Hamilton is in Singapore and will be hoping to have an outside shot of winning the Grand Prix, ending Red Bull’s dominance as a result. The last race Mercedes won was in Sao Paolo in 2022 when George Russell led the Silver Arrows to a 1-2 finish. For now, however, Hamilton is stealing the hearts of fans all over social media.

Hamilton makes the day of a fan, applauds pour all over the internet

Hamilton, who is in Singapore now for the race, was out with his friends in the Mercedes AMG EQS. There he saw a couple of fans, who were ready for him with the Lewis Hamilton flag. Seeing them, the Mercedes star took a U-turn and then met the fans. Understandably, this totally made their day.

An X user named Aleef shared their experience and it was nothing but wholesome. Seeing the post, the fans on X [formerly Twitter]. Given below are some of the reactions:

Lewis Hamilton and their Singapore GP target

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are performing decently this year. Even though they are miles away from the duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, they are still more consistent than last year. The Silver Arrows are currently sitting in P2 in the constructors’ championship.

Hamilton is in P4 in the Drivers’ championship with 164 points, and Russell is in P7 with 109 points. Nevertheless, the Brackley-based team is still trying their very best to close the gap to Red Bull and keep their position intact by holding off Ferrari and Aston Martin.

To better their statistics and have a shot at the win in Singapore, Mercedes brought a small but significant upgrade to the front corner. In the end, the Silver Arrows are unlikely to be affected by the FIA clampdown, similar to Red Bull, as per team principal Toto Wolff.