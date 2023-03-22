Fans in Disbelief As George Russell, Fernando Alonso Use FIA’s Trophy Fiasco to Produce Great Content

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix not only featured an exciting race on the track but also had some interesting moments after the race concluded, with Fernando Alonso and George Russell at the heart of the drama. Alonso had initially secured the final podium spot for Aston Martin.

At least this was the case until the Spaniard was given a 10-second penalty. As a result of the 41-year-old’s penalty, Russell was promoted to third. However, that was far from the end of the drama. After Aston Martin asked the FIA to review their penalty, Alonso was reinstated to third.

However, the FIA only came to this conclusion once the trophy was handed to Russell. Since Russell had the third-place trophy, the Mercedes driver has hilariously shot a video where he can be delivering it back to Aston Martin.

George Russell delivers third-place trophy to Aston Martin

In a video released by Mercedes’ social media handle, George Russell can be seen carefully polishing the third-place trophy. He then hands the trophy over to a colleague, who travels to the location of the Aston Martin F1 team.

The colleague eventually leaves the trophy in Aston Martin’s trophy cabinet. The post has been well-liked by fans, who have given it over 14.4 k likes within an hour of posting.

Fans were delighted to see the outstanding content produced by the Mercedes F1 team and Russell following some confusion in the FIA decision-making. Most fans wondered how the Silver Arrows ended up using this ‘mess-up’ to produce such ‘great content’.

How the hell have you guys managed to make such great content out of an FIA mess-up!? — Priyam (@moldytexas) March 22, 2023

Lollll content courtesy of FIA’s mistake — Tazo_F1 (@TazoF1) March 22, 2023

What great content out of all this! Good work 🤣 — Jamie (@ItsJayC44) March 22, 2023

this is great content. — allicea & ash (@NittyGriddyF1) March 22, 2023

Hahahaha this is amazing 😂 — Paula🦋16554🏎️|| (@Paula30092) March 22, 2023

Fernando Alonso and Russell enjoyed third-place trophy drama

While the FIA seemed to have made a mistake at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso and George Russell used it as an opportunity to produce some fantastic content to delight the fans. The two have had various hilarious exchanges on social media since the conclusion of the race in the past few days.

After Alonso was given his podium back, Russell simply took to social media and congratulated the Spaniard, stating that he deserved it. However, Alonso had other plans as he put an epic post in reply. In his post, he demanded Russell give him the trophy back.

Fernando and Aston Martin deserved the podium today but I’m very happy to pick up our first trophy of the season and super proud of the hard work the team is putting in. Let’s keep pushing. 👊 pic.twitter.com/mgIpjtXrIK — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 19, 2023

However, the hilarious exchanges between Alonso and Russell did not end there. The two had another exchange, where Russell asked Alonso to provide his address.

In reply, Alonso once again demanded Russell return his trophy by putting up a WWE meme. And this is the story of how the trophy ended up reaching the Aston Martin headquarters.