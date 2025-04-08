Fans React as Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s Child Gender Got Revealed

Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing) with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Sakhir, Bahrain | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Max Verstappen had confirmed in December last year that his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, was pregnant and that a “mini Verstappen-Piquet” was on the way. With four months having passed since Piquet revealed her pregnancy, she decided to have a baby shower.

Several of her friends were invited to the baby shower that was held on Verstappen’s $12.3 million yacht, Unleash the Lion. Amid immense speculation about whether the couple is going to have a boy or a girl, it seems that Piquet might have unknowingly revealed the gender of her second child.

The Brazilian model had accidentally put up a post, where she had a message written to her about a girl child. Realizing her mistake, she deleted the post within minutes.

However, with Kelly being as popular as she is—with over 1.8 million followers on Instagram alone—it did not take long for some fans to notice the note she received.

Several fans have now taken to social media and expressed how excited they are to see Verstappen have a girl child. Referring to the message Piquet received: “I’m so excited to have another girl joining our girl gang”, several fans wrote how excited they were to see Verstappen be a girl dad again.

“i’m so excited to have another girl”

“girl gang” GIRL DAD MAX AGAIN pic.twitter.com/meaQ15Ou4d — conni (@V3RLEC) April 8, 2025

“I’m so glad to have another girl joining” girl dad max? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PqQutkzMHk — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) April 8, 2025

Although Penelope—Piquet’s first daughter with her ex-boyfriend Daniil Kvyat—is not Verstappen’s child, the two still have a very strong bond, which is perhaps the reason why fans have stated that they are delighted to hear that the Dutchman would be a girl dad again.

Meanwhile, some others pointed out how Piquet had already revealed the gender of her child before when she went shopping, so this, in a way, is the “worst kept secret”.

Kelly already confirmed its a girl when shw went to miami shopping..are you lost? hahaha — Fabio J. (@FabioJEB) April 8, 2025

Back in February, Piquet went shopping in Miami, where she browsed the clothing section for baby girls. That was the first hint Verstappen and Piquet gave that they were going to have a girl.

Worst kept secret — Madjoo (@DorianeDns) April 8, 2025

Now, the note that Piquet received for her baby shower seems to have confirmed the earlier speculations.