Fans Riot Against Ferrari As Charles Leclerc Once Again Falls Prey to Disastrous Strategy at Canadian GP

The Canadian GP saw Ferrari finding themselves in the soup after failing to communicate with Carlos Sainz which led to him impeding Pierre Gasly in Q3. However, things went from bad to worse as the Maranello outfit messed up their tire strategy, leading to the elimination of Charles Leclerc in Q2.

The mixed conditions at the track made for a very exciting qualifying session with the drivers and race engineers trying to figure out the best tire for the conditions. The incessant rain seemed to slow down during the middle of Q2 and a dry line was forming slowly.

Leclerc was quick to identify the opportunity to put on dry tires and set a lap. He communicated with his team and asked them if he could put on the soft tires.

However, Leclerc’s engineer Xavi responded by saying that Verstappen is still on Inters. He followed it up and said that they want at least one lap from Leclerc on the Inters before considering the soft tires.

Charles Leclerc out in Q2 for the second time in a row

Leclerc did go on and set a time of 1m 20.615s on his intermediates. However, he stumbled down to P11 as other drivers started setting better times on soft tires.

By the time Ferrari had put on the dry tires on Leclerc’s car, it started raining again. Leclerc could not improve his time in the final lap as he found no grip on his dry tires. The Monegasque remained stuck in P11 and was knocked out of Q2.

Fans were not really happy with Ferrari messing up their strategy once more. Twitter user Clara was clear to point out that Leclerc had already asked for slicks, but Ferrari did not listen to him.

Another fan mocked Ferrari for managing to come up with the worst strategies all the time.

One Twitter user used a funny video from Top Gear to portray how Leclerc would be running over to beat up his Ferrari engineers after coming back to the paddock.

Sam Sage announced that he would be starting a Go Fund Me page. His aim is to help free Leclerc from the prison that is Ferrari.

Ferrari and poor strategy – the perfect combo

Coming up with weird strategy choices that do not end up working has become very common for the Maranello outfit. The 2022 F1 season was a very good example of that.

The 2021 season had started out with Ferrari having a very competitive car that was regularly challenging for race wins. However, a series of poor strategy choices over multiple race weekends completely threw them out of the championship equation.

And by the time the season reached its end, Red Bull ended up developing their car beyond anyone’s reach. It will be difficult for Ferrari to regain their lost glory, if these kind of strategy errors become the norm for the Scuderia.