Oscar Piastri’s Mum Publicly Apologizes to McLaren Star After Special Treats From Grandma Likely to Be Stopped by Customs

With Oscar Piastri bound to do well in his sophomore season in F1, his family is quite excited for the 2024 season. After securing strong P4 finishes in Jeddah and his home race in Australia, Piastri’s family will be traveling to the Japanese GP to witness his racecraft live. However, although his grandma made some lamingtons (an Australian cake) for the Australian GP, the McLaren driver won’t be able to get them in Japan. His mother, Nicole Piastri, tweeted and apologized for the same, citing that customs won’t pass the lamingtons they would want to take with them to Suzuka.

Nicole tweeted on X about their plans to travel to Japan, saying, “Hooroo Melbourne and konnichiwa Suzuka! (don’t think grandma’s lamingtons will get through customs sorry #OscarPiastri)”.

This adds up to the list of funny and quirky tweets Nicole Piastri often posts on X (formerly Twitter). The McLaren driver’s mother is quite active on social media with her funny takes on multiple topics, especially about her son’s F1 career.

Given that Piastri’s family lives in Australia, it is always very difficult for them to travel across the world to support the 22-year-old. So, they would be eager to support Oscar in Japan, as it is an easily accessible race weekend for them, being in a similar time zone and not too far.

Can Oscar Piastri carry the Australian GP momentum into Japan?

At his second home race in F1, Oscar Piastri did a great job of bringing home a 3-4 team result for McLaren. The Woking team seems quite sorted with its 2024 car and want to improve with 21 more races to come this season. Piastri is also on a strong run of results and would want to get on the podium more often now.

Overall, McLaren consistently being a top-five team in both the race and qualifying also seems promising for the fans of the Papaya outfit. In Australia, they ran very reliably, trying to push Ferrari, who have been a step ahead of them on raw pace.

So, it certainly reflects that the MCL38 has the potential to match Ferrari and maybe run hot on the heels of Red Bull as well. Piastri and his teammate, Lando Norris, would want to add pressure on both teams in Japan.

Speaking of the Japanese GP, it could prove to be a good race for McLaren as the track doesn’t have many slow-speed corners, which has been their weakness. The Woking team’s car seems to do better through fast-speed and medium-speed sections, which are aplenty in Suzuka.

Thus, like in 2023, if Piastri and Norris could spring up a surprise podium, that would be the perfect weekend for the Australian driver’s family and the McLaren team as a whole.