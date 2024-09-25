mobile app bar

F1 Movie Star Damson Idris Reveals Producer Lewis Hamilton ‘Teases Him a Lot’

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Lewis Hamilton & Damson Idris

Credits- IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The highly anticipated F1 movie starring Brad Pitt is nearing its release, with Lewis Hamilton remaining heavily involved in the film’s production. As one of the major producers, the seven-time World Champion has also taken it upon himself to bring some humor to the set. According to Damson Idris, Pitt’s co-star in the movie titled F1, Hamilton often teases him, making the actor a frequent target of his jokes.

Appearing in a live episode of The Shop, hosted by Paul Rivera, Idris recalled an incident from Silverstone, where he lost control of his car and spun out while filming. Driving on the same track a while later, Hamilton took a shot at Idris’ driving, while not being happy with his own pace.

Idris said, “Before he hit the podium at Silverstone, Lewis was like, ‘Man I’m driving really slow man. But, you know, when I’m driving slow, I just remember I could be driving as slow as Damson.'” 

Idris drove an F2 car modified to resemble an F1 challenger, a decision made by the producers, including Hamilton, to ensure the movie looked as authentic as possible.

Initially, there were rumors that F1 would be based on Hamilton’s racing career, but those were quickly dismissed. The movie’s plot instead centers around Sonny Hayes (played by Pitt), a retired F1 driver returning to the sport to assist APXGP, a fictional team. Joshua Pearce (Idris) plays his teammate.

However, filming hit a snag due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023, with Pitt supporting the cause. As a result, production for Hamilton’s dream project was halted for two months, forcing the team to adjust their plans.

Originally, filming was planned for Spa-Francorchamps in 2023, but the strike caused a disruption. The next shoot took place in Las Vegas, capturing the (reel) season finale instead.

F1 will hit the theatres on June 25, 2025, internationally. However, North American viewers will have to wait for two more days for the movie to release.

