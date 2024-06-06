Feast Your Eyes on ‘The Most Canadian Thing Ever’ Ft Lance Stroll

As the F1 circus travels to North America again for the Canadian GP, Lance Stroll has got fans excited with the “most Canadian thing ever”. Stroll did an exhibition photoshoot in a Formula 4 car in a Tim Hortons livery and overalls in front of one of the brand’s restaurants. For the unaware, Tim Hortons is a popular fast-food chain based in Canada.

Being the only Canadian driver on the F1 grid currently, the Aston Martin driver has started building hype for his home race in Montreal. This promotional shoot for Tim Hortons seems to be part of the same.

As seen on Reddit, the Formula 4 car was in bright red and white colors, the same as the Tim Hortons brand. Moreover, Stroll‘s overalls and helmet also highlighted the same. The #18 driver posed in front of the restaurant and fans loved this crossover between the Canadian food chain and F1.

Many have reacted on social media how this promotional shoot is “peak Canada” flavor before the Canadian GP. Some also suggested how Stroll may have stopped over to pick some flatbread pizza which is one of the specialties at Tim Hortons. While the 25-year-old is the only Canadian on the grid, many of his peers love the Montreal race.

So, going into what could be a rather entertaining Grand Prix weekend, Stroll may get a lot of running gags and comments from his peer drivers about this shoot. For now, the fans are enjoying the Canadian vibe the Aston Martin driver has stimulated.

Fans enjoy the parallels of Lance Stroll’s Tim Hortons shoot with his origins

Stroll doesn’t seem too stressed about his home race performance despite Aston Martin not being competitive recently. The smile on his face in front of the Tim Hortons restaurant indicates that he could spring up a special showing in Montreal.

lance stroll at a tim hortons drive thru in a tim hortons themed livery might be the most canadian thing ever pic.twitter.com/mrCBVbU61w — nour ♧ (@mclandoscar) June 5, 2024

While Stroll has faced immense criticism for his lack of good performances of late, fans are loving how the Canadian has embraced his culture and local brand, promoting it in full glory.

dont think it gets more canadian than this. this is how i expect every driver to be at their home races. https://t.co/Qm7iS0Sx9r — rio ! CHARLES LECLERC WINS MONACO (@wdcalbon) June 6, 2024

this is the most aggressively canadian thing I’ve ever seen and I’m here for it https://t.co/lt05EtIedy — q (@oscatpiastri81) June 6, 2024

It would be interesting to see if he can carry the same positive energy into the Grand Prix weekend for Aston Martin. Currently, sitting 11th in the drivers’ standings with 11 points, Stroll needs a big boost of a result to bring his season back on track.