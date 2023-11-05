Feeling Awkward in Social Settings Inspired Lewis Hamilton’s $35.99 Concoction: “Now I’m Sitting Here With a Margarita the Night Before Qualifying”

Having earned global fame with his storied F1 career, Lewis Hamilton has become an inspiration for millions around the globe. Apart from serving as the idol for many to take up racing as their career, the 38-year-old has also become the poster boy for healthy living worldwide. To achieve the same, the seven-time world champion teamed up with Leonardo Di Caprio to launch a vegan burger joint called ‘Neat Burger.’

Following in the same footsteps, Hamilton recently teamed up with Casa Lumbre Spirits to launch the world’s first-ever non-alcoholic agave spirit. The effort aims to provide people with an authentic experience while skipping out on alcohol intake. Speaking on the need to introduce a non-alcoholic tequila, Hamilton told Men’s Health that it came from a personal experience. Tequila was always the 38-year-old choice of drink, and as he grew older, there was no non-alcoholic alternative available for the same.

“So I asked, Why isn’t there a non-alcoholic tequila? We partnered with Casa Lumbre because I love that they very much care about tradition and staying true to the process of using blue agave.”

Hamilton added he wanted to learn how the entire process is done, and hence, he was very hands-on the entire time. Having understood the workings, Hamilton spoke on the positive impact of the new drink, as he mentioned, “I’m sitting here with a margarita the night before qualifying. I don’t have to worry. I can enjoy myself.” With the latest drink, Hamilton adds another ‘green’ alternative to an already healthy lifestyle.

Lewis Hamilton and his vegan lifestyle

For long, the seven-time world champion has been an active advocate for veganism. Being a premier athlete, Hamilton knew it was important for him to stay at the top of his game. To achieve the same, the Briton adopted a vegan lifestyle. Having grown older, Hamilton feels much more active with the consumption of vegan food and believes the addition of a non-alcoholic tequila to his diet will further improve his lifestyle.

However, the 38-year-old added there is no harm in occasionally indulging in ‘real’ alcohol, given there was no major upcoming event in the following two or three days. And on days when Hamilton has to race or attend a function, but the previous night, there is a plan to meet with friends, the non-alcoholic tequila is the perfect option.