mobile app bar

“I Feel Like He’ll Be a Black Belt”: Lando Norris Is Wary of Challenging ‘Smallest’ Yuki Tsunoda for a Fight

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Visa Cash App RB F1 Team VCARB 01, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Visa Cash App RB F1 Team VCARB 01, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

F1 drivers love dueling on the track. Regardless of which team they drive for, a good old-fashioned wheel-to-wheel battle gets the adrenaline pumping. But when it comes to throwing hands, are they just as excited about a fight?

Evidenced by Lando Norris‘ recent comments, F1 drivers seem to be selective about the battles they choose.

In a conversation with SPORTbible ahead of the Australian GP, Norris answered questions from celebrities and fans. When British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn asked which driver on the grid he would like to face in a proper bout, Norris had an interesting response.

The 25-year-old replied, “The easiest answer would be Yuki Tsunoda because he’s the smallest.”

This wasn’t the first time a driver on the grid took a sly dig at the RB driver for his height. In 2022, Esteban Ocon—then driving for Alpine—intentionally bent down during a press conference to each Tsunoda‘s height — 5 ft. 3 inches.

That said, Norris was quick to second-guess himself, reasoning that, being from Japan, Tsunoda might be adept at martial arts. “I feel like he’ll be a black belt,” he interjected. In reality, however, there is no evidence to back that claim. Tsunoda isn’t known in the paddock for his martial arts prowess—except for a photo taken by renowned photojournalist Kym Illman.

The Australian captured the RB driver arriving at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP, looking buff and flexing his muscles. Illman captioned the photo, “Yuki Tsunoda arrived this morning looking like he was ready to take someone on in the dojo!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kym Illman F1 (@kymillman)

In the end, Norris stuck with Tsunoda as his choice of sparring partner, basing his decision on a technicality. “I can be at an advantage—his arm length is pretty small, so I don’t even think he’ll land a jab,” he explained.

The Briton was then asked if Hearn would be the right man to promote the fight. Given the 45-year-old’s extensive background in combat sports, Norris believed he could be. After all, Hearn has the likes of Anthony Joshua and Canelo Álvarez in his roster.

However, when asked if Hearn was “good at what he does,” Norris cheekily replied, “No comment.”

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these