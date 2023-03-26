“Solo” Angela Cullen Fulfils Lifelong Dream 9 Days After Lewis Hamilton Split

The most iconic duo on the F1 paddock, Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen, parted ways from each other in a shocking turn of events. Neither of them disclosed the reason behind their split.

Ever since Cullen left Hamilton, experts have suggested that the 7-time world champion would be worse off without her close friend and physiotherapist by his side. Cullen had been the Mercedes star’s physio and closest ally since the 2016 championship season.

It has been 9 days since the New Zealander walked away from Hamilton and now she is chasing her lifelong dreams. In her latest Instagram post, the 48-year-old said that it has been her lifelong dream to become a pilot.

Cullen did not get a chance to become a fighter pilot or fly an F16 yet so she instead took a solo trip to go paragliding. Speaking about her experience, she said that it was an amazing experience as she chased her dream.

Lewis Hamilton was labeled a ‘loner’ after Angela Cullen departs

Following the Hamilton-Cullen split, former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan claimed that Hamilton usually sticks to his own small circle and after Cullen leaving, Hamilton would be a loner. Speaking on his Formula for Success podcast, Jordan said that the news came as a shock to him.

He explained that Cullen was so close to him and was always by his side. Hamilton does not have an entourage around him or big groups. The Briton usually minds his own business.

Nico Rosberg thinks Hamilton would be worse without Cullen

Hamilton clarified that Cullen and he are still in touch as she has been texting him all weekend through texting. Still, Nico Rosberg believes that things would get even more difficult for the 7-time world champion.

Post the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying, the Briton revealed that he is still in touch with Cullen, and is still friends. He described her as a ‘bundle of joy’ for bringing positivity into his life.

Rosberg believes that it will impact Hamilton drastically. He explained that during race weekend, a driver spends most of his time with his trainer. So was the case between Hamilton and Cullen as well, therefore Hamilton might suffer some difficulty.