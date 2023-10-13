Felipe Massa’s Lawyers Gives Final Deadline to FIA over Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Slapped for ‘Injustice’ He Faced 15 Years Ago

In the latest development of Felipe Massa’s lawsuit regarding the infamous 2008 Crashgate scandal, the FIA has requested another extension. While the Brazilian’s lawyers are happy to give the motorsports governing body another extension to carry out a thorough investigation, they made it clear that this will be the final one.

Advertisement

Massa is keen to fight against the injustice he faced 15 years ago when he lost out on the 2008 title to Lewis Hamilton in arguably the most controversial fashions. As a result of the same, the 42-year-old is seeking a whopping $13,000,000 as financial compensation. While the FIA has agreed to investigate what transpired back in 2008, they need more time.

Felipe Massa’s lawyers give the FIA one final extension

One of Felipe Massa’s lawyers, Bernardo Viana, recently gave an interview to The Athletic to explain why they decided to give the FIA another extension over their $13,000,000 lawsuit. As quoted by The Athletic reporter Madeline Coleman, Viana said, “We have agreed to this final period because if the new administration is indeed looking into the matter in good faith, they will certainly reach the same conclusion we and so many people around the world have.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mwc13_3/status/1712571082924777566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Massa’s lawyer then added that they are keen to see what the FIA’s position is on the 2008 Crashgate scandal. Now, as per the final extension, the FIA and FOM are expected to give their decision on the same on November 15 after they have completed their internal investigation.

While Massa and the rest of the F1 community still await the decision from the FIA and FOM, most experts are not too pleased with the Brazilian’s case. They point out how Massa just seems desperate at this point by launching such a case 15 years after the incident took place.

Felipe Massa barely received any support from the F1 community

Veteran F1 expert Joe Saward has explained why he believes it is “sad” to see Felipe Massa pursue such a case. In his blog, he wrote, “I find the recent antics of Felipe Massa rather sad. I feel that Felipe’s legal action against F1 and the FIA smacks of desperation, and he shouldn’t be desperate“.

The 62-year-old believes that Massa is ruining his own reputation by launching such a case as he was the hero back in 2008, even though he lost out on the title to Lewis Hamilton. While experts such as Saward are not in favor of Massa’s lawsuit, the Brazilian is not receiving any support from Hamilton either.

Advertisement

As quote6d by motorsport.nextgen-auto.com, Hamilton said, “If that’s the direction Felipe wants to take, that’s his decision. I prefer not to focus on the past“. However, despite barely receiving any support from the F1 fraternity, Massa is adamant to seek justice and make an attempt to right the wrongs of the past.