Female Employee Accusing Christian Horner Fights For a Voice in “One-Sided” Red Bull Investigation

After weeks of inquiry and investigation, Red Bull recently dismissed the grievances around Christian Horner. A female employee of the company accused Horner of inappropriate behavior, but the final ruling came in favor of the team principal. Following the judgment, Daily Mail reports that the employee is unhappy with the ruling. A relative of the employee spoke to the British publication and detailed her dissatisfaction with the judgment.

The relative said they speak to the employee every day, and according to her, the entire investigation was very one-sided. Given the same, she feels that she has been crucified. The unnamed employee worked with Horner at Red Bull‘s Milton Keynes HQ. The employee’s relative also claimed that while authorities questioned Horner for 12 hours, the employee was grilled for “a lot more than that.”

With the investigation over, everyone thought the incident would be behind them. However, as many as 79 screengrabs leaked on social media, giving the case a new twist. Around 150 F1 personnel, including journalists and media houses, received a mail carrying the sensitive ‘leaks.’ To many, the content of these screengrabs seemed scandalous, but there is no way to confirm their legitimacy yet.

There have also been reports of English lawyers reaching out to various media outlets in their country. They claim to sue anyone who chooses to report the leaks. All this while, Horner maintains his stance of not committing any wrongdoings. However, the matter remains far from resolved, and there might still be a lot left to unearth.

What do the Christian Horner chat ‘leaks’ contain?

The leaked chat between Christian Horner and the unnamed female employee allegedly contains explicit texts. There were also instances of Horner allegedly video calling the employee on WhatsApp in the later hours of the night, which she denied answering, as per the NY Post However, it hasn’t been confirmed whether these are the actual texts that were originally leaked, and may be false.

Daily Mail’s source also claims to have no idea of the person behind the leaks. They clarified that there was never any relationship between the relative and Horner. Talking further about the leaks, the source said they have little belief in the leaks, especially since their relative never mentioned anything about it. As for the employee, she remains under the employ of Red Bull. However, she opted to stay back home in the United Kingdom instead of traveling to Bahrain with the team.