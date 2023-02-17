HomeSearch

Bill Gates’ Kin Move Into Lewis Hamilton’s $49.5 Million Luxury Manhattan Condo

Tejas Venkatesh
|Published 17/02/2023

Lewis Hamilton owns a plethora of plush properties in Europe and the USA. Hamilton’s real-estate portfolio includes luxury apartments in New York, London, Colorado and Monte Carlo, where the driver usually resides.

But one of his former homes has recently found new owners. That being Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates’s eldest daughter Jennifer and her newlywed husband, Nayel Nassar.

Previously Bill stated that his children would not be mistreated with his vast fortunes and wealth. He claims that they will be free to follow their own careers, but they will not have huge fortunes passed down to them.

 

However, it seems like the new home was a wedding gift to the couple who got married in 2021. The couple also welcomed their first child recently.

Gates acquire Lewis Hamilton’s old Tribeca home

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar have recently purchased Lewis Hamilton’s old Tribeca 3-floor penthouse. The Luxury penthouse is situated at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca.

The 8,900-square-foot apartment overlooks the Hudson river and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It also has 3,400 square feet of outdoor space overlooking the stunning New York skyline.

 

The property is a combination of 3 units, boasts 20-foot-high ceilings, and has an affluent interior design. It also gives Gates access to 2 underground parking slots. The home also hosts a 70-foot swimming pool, indoor gym, Turkish baths, and a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace.

The property is an old 19th-century warehouse developed by Metro Lofts and converted into an affluent condo. Other notable residents of the building are Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and the Weeknd.

Hamilton is now neighbours with NFL star Tom Brady

After winning his 4th Championship, Lewis Hamilton’s biggest purchase was the Tribeca apartment for $43 Million. But the Mercedes driver never resided in the Penthouse and was later put on sale in 2020.

The condo was listed for $57 Million, but the hefty price attracted no buyers. The price came down to $52 Million before eventually being sold for $49.5 Million in late 2021.

 

This was the biggest sale of the year in Manhattan. A Seattle-based Trust Fund purchased the property. In 2019 Hamilton purchased an apartment near 70 Vestry Street for $ 40.7 Million. NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen also have a home on the property.

