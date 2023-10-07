Fernando Alonso Drives His $3,000,000 Car for the Most Bizarre Use of 1139 HP Ever

Among the various cars Fernando Alonso owns, the most significant is the $3,000,000 worth 1139 HP Aston Martin Valkyrie. While many would assume the 42-year-old racing driver would use the car for what both he and the car are known for, the real answer will shock everyone to the core. Speaking during Apple’s Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Journalist Ted Kravitz revealed the Spaniard uses the car for running household errands instead of taking it racing somewhere like Le Mans.

Advertisement

While Aston Martin plans on entering the hypercar in the famous Le Mans series in 2025, Alonso will not be a part of the team’s racing crew. The Head of Aston Martin Endurance Motorsport, Adam Carter, ruled out the possibility of either of their current F1 drivers being in the mix for Le Mans contention.

With Le Mans not in the picture, Fernando Alonso completes household duties with his hypercar

Owning a hypercar is no small feat. As such, most owners flaunt the car as best as they can, arriving at glamorous events in their ultra-expensive cars. However, Ted Kravitz, speaking during Sky Sports F1 Podcast, revealed the same is not true when it comes to Alonso. While once talking to the Spaniard, Kravitz came to know of the real use of the AM Valkyrie for Alonso.

Advertisement

“Did you know that Fernando Alonso has the Aston Martin Valkyrie and that he drives down to local shops and restaurants in it?”

A confused Kravitz further asked Alonso why he did not race in the Valkyrie, to which Alonso replied his team does their racing in the DB7 for now. The F1 journalist thought Alonso was pulling his leg throughout the conversation, and after confirming it with the rest of the panel, Kravitz took a sigh of relief.

Alonso spearheading the development of another Aston Martin supercar

Aston Martin is working on revolutionizing the industry by incorporating F1 tech into the road cars. The new car, named Valhalla, will go into production in 2024, and if the tech incorporation is not exciting enough, another element in the car’s development will certainly add to the car’s appeal. F1 driver and two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso is part of the car’s development team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Boat_Air_Auto/status/1707420431932653935?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

According to reports, Alonso will aid in calibrating the car’s handling traits and also give his input on the interior. Lance Stroll will also be a part of the crew, as there are chances Valhalla’s driving posture will take inspiration from the AMR23. Starting from 2024, only 999 units of the $800,000 car will go into production as the prototype will be out before 2023 ends.