Formula 1 Trolls Max Verstappen For ‘Maxsplaining’ Things to Charles Leclerc

F1 has given an interesting introduction to fans of all the drivers that will take part in the 2023 season. Reigning champion Max Verstappen has arguably received the most hilarious of them all.

While giving a short description of all the drivers, Formula 1’s Twitter handle wrote that Verstappen ‘enjoys Maxsplaining’.

Here is a look at what is ‘Maxsplaining’ and why F1 fans began to share memes of Verstappen ‘Maxsplaining’ things to Charles Leclerc.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Known For His ‘Selfishness’ on Track Called As Great Personality By Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

What is ‘Maxsplaining’?

After Max Verstappen finishes his races, he is often seen explaining his point of view to the other drivers. For example, on most occasions that the Dutchman is in the cooldown room, he looks at the television and picks out race incidents, and starts to discuss them with his fellow rivals.

F1 fans have hilariously referred to the explanation provided by Verstappen as ‘Maxsplaining’. With that in mind, F1’s Twitter handles cheekily described the 25-year-old as one who enjoys ‘Maxsplaining.’

Earlier in the day on March 2, F1 fans had also pointed out how Verstappen was ‘Maxsplaining’ things to Charles Leclerc during the press conference.

. @Charles_Leclerc can you tell us what @Max33Verstappen was Maxplaining to you today? The people need to know. Do you know @ScuderiaFerrari and @redbullracing admins? We need to know 😆 pic.twitter.com/0E7qunLbfQ — Ana 🧡 (@maxvcalloway) March 2, 2023

No ha tardado nada Verstappen en retomar el Maxplaining a Leclerc pic.twitter.com/VTXbScZKED — Paula Robaina 🏁⚽🔮💙 (@paularobainagp) March 2, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing)

Max Verstappen will hope to defend F1 title in 2023 season

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen will undoubtedly enter the 2023 season as the favourite as he not only won the world title in dominating fashion last year, but he also enters the new campaign after dominating pre-season testing.

The Dutchman not only showed incredible pace during one-lap runs but also on longer runs during testing. The 25-year-old recorded the fastest time on the first day of testing and registered a whopping 204 laps.

Now it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old can carry forward this early momentum into the new season. The F1 2023 season will kickstart this weekend in Bahrain from March 3 to 5.

Also Read: McLaren Warned of Squandering F1’s Next Max Verstappen in Oscar Piastri