“It would’ve been really nice to race for Ferrari in my F1 career”- Lewis Hamilton explains why he won’t be able to drive for his favorite Formula 1 team

Lewis Hamilton had previously stated that driving for Ferrari is a goal that every driver dreams of fulfilling in their careers.

Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, if not the greatest. He has won seven World Titles, and is tied with Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most. Schumacher won five of his seven Titles with Ferrari, whereas Hamilton won six of his seven with Mercedes.

The only Title he didn’t win with Mercedes came all the way back in 2008, when he was driving for McLaren. After his move to Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton along with the Silver Arrows completely dominated the sport until 2021.

In spite of making history with the German manufacturers, Hamilton admitted that driving for Ferrari would have been a dream. Now 37-years old, it’s unlikely that he’ll make a step as big as that in the twilight of his career.

However, the real reason why he discards a move to Italy isn’t really his old age. It’s his loyalty to his current team.

Lewis Hamilton will forever be a Mercedes driver

In an interview with Corriere, Hamilton talked about his unfulfilled desire to drive for Ferrari. As a kid, it was always his dream to drive for the Maranello based outfit, but things didn’t pan out that way.

Ferrari is the most successful F1 team of all time, and having a driver like Hamilton with them after their Schumacher years could have led to big things. On the other hand, Ferrari haven’t really been the strong dominant force it once was in the last few years.

When asked if he’s still considering a move to Ferrari, Hamilton explained why he won’t ever drive for them. He pointed towards a tattoo on his arm which says, ‘Loyalty’.

“You see what it says here: Loyalty,” the 37-year old said. “Of course it would have been nice to race for Ferrari during my career, but things happen for specific reasons.”

“Mercedes is my family, I will always be a Mercedes driver, like Stirling Moss was,” he added.

