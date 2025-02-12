“People Want to See the Real Cars”: Why the Ambitious F1 75 Can Turn Out to Be a Disappointing Event

Formula 1 has tried everything they can to create hype around the 2025 season. After all, it will be the 75th anniversary of the sport. To start things off, they’ve planned an audacious livery-launch event at the O2 on the 18th of February.

Tickets have been sold out and fans are gearing up to witness all the 10 teams launch their 2025 colors. However, The Race’s Edd Straw is skeptical about the fans’ reception of the event, given that many would be expecting to see the real cars.

Since F1 never really marketed the event as a proper launch of the 2025 contenders, Straw believes that the vagueness of the itinerary might have misled a few of the fans who bought the tickets.

The biggest F1 launch event… EVER! ​ 18.02.2025 – Kick off our 75th season with F1 75 LIVE at The O2​!​ Tickets on sale THIS Friday 15 November.​​https://t.co/NHtIo3HaiD​#F1 #F175LIVE pic.twitter.com/hCWIA2MNMk — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2024

“My concern [about the F1 75 launch] is more that I fear [it] might not give the fans, and some of the people going, what they want or what they expect. Now, I feel like if you’re going to do a season launch, people want to see the real cars, won’t they,” he said on The Race’s F1 podcast.

The tickets for the event were priced between the range of $50 to $100, and they sold out as quickly as they went live. As things stand, fans who don’t have a ticket cannot purchase one, at least online. But if the event does not live up to its hype, they would be glad they missed out on the tickets.

Other concerns with the F1 75 launch event

Another point of concern for the fans will be the fact that the teams have also started revealing their own ‘launch dates’. Williams will be the first to reveal the FW47 on the 14th of February, four days before the official F1 launch event.

Teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin have also revealed launch dates on their official social media channels, but these will happen after the F1 75 event. So, will the event be worth attending at all?

While F1 has marketed the event as a livery launch, the fans in attendance will have a bigger spectacle on offer. For instance, the fans in attendance can expect all the 20 drivers and their respective team principals to be at the event.

Moreover, there are also hospitality and premium seating offers for certain ticket holders which might entail lucrative and unparalleled access benefits of its own.