“The rebels know exactly what is going on in the country” – Red Bull boss claims Houthi rebels know F1 drivers are in Jeddah

Red Bull boss believes that it is no coincidence that the attacks took place when the F1 drivers were in Saudi Arabia.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko had indicated that if F1 can ensure safety the race in Jeddah should go on.

Following the news, the organisers had a meeting to decide whether or not to continue the race. It was decided that the race would go ahead after a long discussion. The decision received a lot of criticism from the F1 community.

The fans are accusing the organisers of considering financial reasons more important than safety reasons. However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that the teams are allowed to withdraw from the race if they wish to.

Furthermore, after a long discussion among the drivers, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association issued a press release.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for Formula 1 and a stressful day for us Formula 1 drivers. Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track.”

“But on seeing the smoke from the incident. It was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns. Consequently, we went into long discussions between ourselves, with our team principals, and with the most senior people who run our sport.”

Red Bull boss thinks that attack was deliberately targeted on Aramco

After the missile attack yesterday, Marko had said as long as safety can be guaranteed, the race must go on. Marko also went on to say, “It is clear that this is an attack.”

“The rebels know exactly what is going on in the country this weekend and of course, they want to use that attention to highlight their struggle.”

The Austrian thinks that the attacks were deliberately placed on the Aramco oil facility. Aramco is F1’s title sponsor.

Marko thinks that it is no coincidence that the attack took place during the first free practice less than twenty kilometres from the Jedda Corniche Circuit.

