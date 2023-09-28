With 10,000+ Laps in F1, Fernando Alonso Pours His Expertise Into Aston Martin’s $800,000 Beast

In an ambitious new move, Aston Martin will introduce F1 tech into road cars with their new supercar ‘Valhalla.’ The car will launch in 2024, and while the features and design were already a major talking point, another aspect of the car’s development has fans even more excited. Per the latest report by BBC’s Top Gear, F1 virtuoso and current Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will also be a part of the car’s development.

Powered by a 998-horsepower hybrid powertrain, the mid-engined car will sport a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors. Sitting right below ‘Valkyrie’ in the Aston Martin hierarchy, ‘Valhalla’ will be the company’s first mid-engined car to be mass-produced. The top speed will be around 217 mph, and the car will go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds. Priced at $800,000 (plus add-ons,) only 999 cars will go into production, starting from 2024.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll helping in the development of ‘Valhalla’

Having known a lot about the much-anticipated car, the news of Alonso’s involvement in the car’s development might take many by surprise. Also in the mix is Lance Stroll, but the limelight will be on Alonso, who has over 10,000 laps of experience driving in F1. According to a report by Top Gear, Alonso will help calibrate the car’s handling traits and shape the interior. There is a possibility of the car’s driving posture taking inspiration from the AMR23 F1 car.

Carlo Della Casa, the product development director for Aston Martin, says their target with the Valhalla is to set best-in-class standards for performance, dynamics, and driving pleasure. The car’s prototype will be out before the end of 2023 as the synergy between Aston Martin and AMF1 is being called “the world’s fastest laboratory.”

The British company also claims that 90% of the car’s setup and characteristics came from knowledge gained in a simulator with the help of their F1 drivers.

Alonso might eye a Lewis Hamilton-like garage

Like any other F1 driver, Alonso is fond of cars and boasts of an impressive collection in his garage. The most impressive of all those cars is a custom-made Aston Martin DBX 707, which many claim is drop-dead gorgeous in a dark gray avatar. The entire interior is custom-made for Alonso and boasts high-tech features, top-notch comfort, and premium materials.

However, the one thing missing from the car and the garage is an equivalent of Lewis Hamilton‘s AMG-One. The track-inspired car tailor-made for Hamilton is one of the world’s most beautiful cars. Despite Alonso having a customized car, he does not own one inspired by F1 itself. With the launching of the ‘Valhalla’ supercar, things could soon change, and Alonso would also be able to boast of a track-inspired road car in his garage.