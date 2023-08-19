Fernando Alonso Forces Aston Martin to Break F1 Norm for Lance Stroll: “It’s Not Easy”

F1 is a unique sport when it comes to drivers because for them, a teammate is usually their biggest rival. Every driver in this sport attempts to establish themselves as the leader of the team to potentially get benefits in strategy, among other things, during a race. However, when it comes to Aston Martin this season, it seems they have broken the norm for Lance Stroll. Even though the Canadian has been much slower than Fernando Alonso, the team has refused to compare the two. In a recent interview with the RaceFans website, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack explains why using such an assessment is not fair for Stroll.

Advertisement

Krack has made such a statement despite the difference in performance between the two drivers being huge. As things stand in the Drivers’ Championship, Alonso is currently third and has scored 149 points. In stark contrast, Stroll is still languishing in ninth-place and has just scored 47 points.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1689592437121970176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Moreover, Alonso has also secured six podiums this season while Stroll is yet to finish in the top three. Despite such a significant difference in performances between the two, it seems that Krack has a good justification for the same.

Krack points at Stroll’s injury while comparing his results with Alonso

The F1 2023 season is already at its halfway point and Lance Stroll’s struggles seem to be going getting worse. The Canadian has failed to finish higher than ninth in any of the past five race weekends. Despite such a significant dip in performances, it seems Mike Krack is not too concerned.

In a recent interview with the RaceFans website (as quoted by soymotor.com), the Aston Martin team principal said, “When the car was at its best, Fernando achieved great results and Lance came from an injury. He had a retirement, and as a team, we didn’t do well in Miami“.

Krack then went on to add that Stroll has already showcased that he has the potential of matching the Spaniard as seen during the Hungarian GP weekend. After stating the same, the 51-year-old did provide a reality check as well.

Advertisement

“We must not forget that he (Alonso) is one of the greatest drivers of all time. It is not easy having him as a teammate. The way he (Stroll) deals with it is very nice“, explained the Aston Martin team principal. While Krack has refused to criticize Stroll for the same, it seems that the 24-year-old Canadian driver understands that he has not been at the level of Alonso and is keen on rediscovering his form.

Lance Stroll keen to match Fernando Alonso at the earliest

In a recent interview with motorsportmagazine.com, Lance Stroll explained how he is keen to figure out ways to match Fernando Alonso, who has “generally” been faster than him. While the 24-year-old is aware of the huge task he has on his hands, he did highlight that the criticisms do not bother him.

“I don’t read the stuff, so it doesn’t frustrate me…You’re on social media, I’m not during the week! I’m playing Xbox with my friends or – I used to mountain bike but I’m not allowed to do that anymore! In the winter, I’m snowboarding. I’m on the golf course, playing tennis,” he explained.

The next opportunity that Stroll will have to showcase his potential is at the Dutch Grand Prix next weekend. Qualifying will take place on August 26 while the main race will take place on August 27.