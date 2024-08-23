Fernando Alonso Gets Involved in Kyle Larson-Max Verstappen Beef

Earlier this month, Kyle Larson stirred the pot with a divisive statement about reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen. Larson said he was a better overall driver than Verstappen. While he admitted he couldn’t win an F1 Monaco GP, Larson believes he has a better chance of doing what Verstappen does than the Dutchman’s ability to replicate his ability in NASCAR.

Verstappen has now responded to the raging debate ahead of the start of the Dutch GP. The Red Bull Racing driver refused to get involved in the controversy and gave a blunt response — “Everyone thinks their own way, right?”

There are few drivers around who have participated in multiple racing disciplines. Among those is Fernando Alonso, who is not only a two-time F1 champion, but also has the experience of dipping his toes in IndyCar, Dakar, and endurance racing, including the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Naturally, the journalists picked the Spaniard to chime in on the Larson vs. Verstappen debate. Known for his playful nature, Alonso gave a hilarious response.

Speaking ahead of the Dutch GP, he said, “I think Max is quite good in GTs as well. I bet he’s good in everything. But still, not as good as me.” In an attempt to play a balancing act, he added, “In F1, I accept that he’s the same!”

Fernando Alonso’s cheeky response to Kyle Larson’s comments regarding Max: “I think Max is quite good in GTs as well. I bet he’s good in everything. But still, not as good as me.” “In F1, I accept that he’s the same!” [@wearetherace] pic.twitter.com/Oc90ueeAt5 — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) August 22, 2024

Alonso last won his F1 world championship in 2006 and a race back in 2013 in Spain. There are, however, very few who question his ability behind the wheel.

That is because the dreadful winless run is more of a result of some erroneous career moves. Verstappen, meanwhile, has stuck with the Red Bull family since his debut in F1 as a 17-year-old with Toro Rosso.

Two racing icons jump into the Larson vs. Verstappen debate

It didn’t take too long for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to get involved in the debate which has left NASCAR and F1 fans divided. Earnhardt Jr.’s opinion, however, is more of a call for a collaborative and educational truce between the two drivers, rather than adopting a combative approach.

Speaking on his podcast, he suggested, “I’d love to see it more on a personal level. Max would come over here and Larson could take him to a location to show him how to race on dirt or show him just to have a little fun. A playdate outside the media… [would] be amazing if it could be anything connected to High Limit [Racing].”

Dutch WTCC driver Tim Coronel didn’t adopt a calming approach, though. Backing his fellow Dutchman to destroy Larson, as quoted by RacingNews365, Coronel said, “You’re [Larson] going to lose.”

He added, “Kyle, sorry, but then I think you are wrong in life. Then you haven’t understood what driving a car is at all. Two practice sessions for Max and then Kyle is going to cry in a corner somewhere.”