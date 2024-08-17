Max Verstappen Backed by Four-Worded Reality Check for Delusional Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson recently made a bold claim that he’s better than Max Verstappen. Naturally, his statement is facing a lot of backlash from the motorsport community. Dutch racer, Tim Coronel not only defended his country’s greatest-ever F1 driver but also made scathing comments about Larson.

Coronol did not hold back and claimed that in a head-to-head battle with Verstappen, “You’re going to lose.” However, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Per RacingNews365, he further said things like, the American driver is living in a bubble. He stated, “Kyle, sorry, but then I think you are wrong in life. Then you haven’t understood what driving a car is at all. Two practice sessions for Max and then Kyle is going to cry in a corner somewhere.”

Dakar Rally driver Tim Coronel on Kyle Larson’s claim that he is beter than Max Verstappen: “Two practice sessions for Max and then Kyle is going to cry in a corner somewhere. Kyle, sorry, but then I think you are wrong in life. Then you haven’t understood what driving a… pic.twitter.com/B3HuKbzwwk — Marc | Formula 1 (@433_marc) August 16, 2024

However, the NASCAR driver may not pay heed to any comments made against him. Larson feels he is the more all-round driver, given he has raced in multiple categories. Although, even Verstappen aims to race in multiple categories like GT racing and endurance racing after he is done with F1.

Meanwhile, Larson has mainly raced in American stock cars and IndyCar. While he has several achievements in those categories, he did not appreciate it when he was compared to the Dutchman either.

Larson doesn’t like the comparison with Verstappen

The 32-year-old American is extremely talented and successful in his field. However, his popularity in America does not translate on the global stage and he doesn’t appreciate comparisons.

As quoted by F1 Maximaal, he said, “I don’t really understand why we’re talking about this. If you don’t compete in multiple disciplines, how can anyone say you’re the best?”

Larson is clearly not getting the recognition he believes he deserves. So, when such comparisons are made, he can’t make sense of them. But, the nature of different motorsport categories always makes it incomparable.

Moreover, even he shall have to race in F1 or other categories like endurance racing to prove his all-round mettle. In fact, as Coronel said, a head-on battle with Verstappen in the same category is the best way to figure out who is the better driver among the two.