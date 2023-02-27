Who is Fernando Alonso’s 2023 Girlfriend? – Everything to Know About 2-Time World Champion’s GF

Fernando Alonso has been quite a character since the time he joined F1 in 2000. Apart from his reputation for breaking Michael Schumacher’s dominance, Alonso’s also well-known for dating some beauties.

Between 2006 to 2011, Alonso was married to Spanish pop band singer Raquel del Rosario. Since his separation, the Spaniard has dated models. He was in a relationship with Italian supermodel Linda Morselli until 2021.

The 2-time World Champion is currently dating Journalist and TV Presenter Andrea Schlager. And it seems like Nando found his new flame in his workplace!

Who is Fernando Alonso’s girlfriend?

Fernando Alonso is currently dating Austrian TV Presenter Andrea Schlager. Alonso’s current girlfriend is a familiar face in the F1 paddock. She works for Austrian Sports Network Servus TV.

Schlager has been covering F1 since 2020 and has visited multiple races. It is supposedly in one of the races that the 2-time World Champion locked eyes with his current flame.

Schlager has also worked earlier at the Red Bull Ring, the venue of the Austrian GP. She briefly worked under Bernie Ecclestone and even with Alonso’s former Boss, Flavio Briatore.

Andrea has been working with Servus TV since 2013. She has covered the 2013 Winter Olympics and 2014 Fifa World Cup along with sports like Ice Hockey, Tennis and MotoGP racing for the channel.

The 39-year-old is a distinguished personality in her native Austria. She was voted 2019’s “Austrian Sports Journalist of the Year”

Know more about Andrea Schlager, Alonso’s current girlfriend

Fernando Alonso met his current girlfriend at one of the races. Fans noticed it first when Andrea Schlager started following Alonso’s Instagram.

The pair occasionally flirted in the comments section of their posts. The relationship was made official during the Miami GP weekend when Alonso was seen walking hand in hand with Andrea.

The two shared pictures with one another on their social media. They were spotted together when Alonso bumped into his girlfriend who was converting MotoGP’s Austrian GP. Schlager even loved her boyfriend’s gesture to meet while she was at work.

Since then the pair have often been spotted together numerous times. They even share posts on their social media.

Alonso prepares for his 23rd season in F1, joining his new team Aston Martin. But seeing his on and off-track record, the 41-year-olds seems to still be in the game!

Who has Alonso dated in the past?

Fernando Alonso’s got a long list of girlfriends. The F1 driver was married for 5 years to singer Raquel del Rosario. The couple split up in December 2011.

Alonso then dated a series of Russian Super Models like Xenia Tchoumitcheva and Dasha Kapustina during his Ferrari years. Alonso’s most significant recent relationship was with Italian supermodel Linda Morselli.

Linda was a Miss Italia finalist in 2006. The duo were in a relationship with each other between 2016 to 2021. Linda also worked closely with Alonso’s apparel brand Kimoa.

