Lewis Hamilton Issues 2-Word Response as Pierre Gasly Fails Social Media Test in Fanboy Moment

Formula 1 world is on a break now after an excruciating 2023 F1 season. The drivers, team principals, and crew are all having their much-needed winter break and having good times with their families. One such man is Pierre Gasly who recently went to London to have a trip with his girlfriend Kika Gomez.

While Gasly was in London, he met with Lewis Hamilton’s statue in Madame Tussauds museum. While it has been a nice catching up to do for the Alpine driver, this came out of nowhere for Hamilton. Once he saw the photo on Gasly’s Instagram account, the seven-time world champion was quick to ask in the comment section, “No tag?”

Even though Gasly didn’t have a reply to this till now, he was quick to add Hamilton‘s Instagram tag to the photo. Interestingly, the Mercedes driver’s question amused the fans as seen in their replies.

Admittedly, Gasly had a lot to do in the capital of the UK apart from visiting the museum where Gomez also posed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue. Such as boarding the Metro, attending a theatre, eating out in restaurants, shopping, and walking down the street.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0mwRJWswVQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The activities in London also included ice skating which the Frenchman tried with his girlfriend. While Gomez had a nice time with it, it was Gasly who lost control and knocked a woman out. This triggered Gomez to write “The video is too good” in the comment section while also offering her boyfriend an ice skating class as a Christmas gift.

How is the winter break going for Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton, just like every other driver on the grid is having his days off too. While the Mercedes driver didn’t go to London and visit Madame Tussauds, he went surfing instead.

The 38-year-old is a big-time surfing enthusiast and tries it out whenever he has his off time. Hamilton recently posted about him surfing on his official Instagram account and he got noticed by none other than surfing legend and his dear friend Kelly Slater.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0eeNz4MCbq/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Apart from this, the former McLaren star was also seen attending the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Baku on Friday night. Lewis Hamilton arrived at the capital of Azerbaijan to receive his prize for finishing the 2023 F1 season in P3.

There, he congratulated Max Verstappen and Red Bull on their incredible season. At the same time, he shared that he believes in his team and they are doing everything they can to be more competitive in 2024.