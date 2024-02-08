Fernando Alonso Endorses $4 Billion Fashion Giant Days After Promoting Passionate American Venture

Fernando Alonso has a renowned connection with Boss, an apparel brand from the house of Hugo Boss. He is in a long-standing partnership with the German luxury brand, and he made it very evident with his latest post on Instagram. That too days after he endorsed the passionate American venture Xtreme Xperience.

In a post shared from Alonso’s official Instagram account, he declared that his connection with the $4 billion apparel giant Boss is still going strong. In the post, he wrote, “Double B, Every Me. Because there’s more than one way to be your own BOSS. #BeYourOwnBoss @boss”

There are a plethora of fashion icons in F1 these days, with Lewis Hamilton spearheading the pack. Apart from him, there are young guns such as Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc. However, Alonso, with his apparel brand connection, stole the show this time around.

Despite being 42 years old and the oldest driver on the grid, his skills and charisma do the talking as he kept on revealing his tie-ups with brands one after another, like Xtreme Xperience a few days back.

Apart from Boss and Xtreme Xperience, the Aston Martin star also has associations with brands such as Cajastur, Europcar, Santander, TAG Heuer, Silestone, Liberbank, ING, Chandon, Adidas, and Bang & Olufsen, according to PlanetF1.

Alonso’s recent endorsement with Xtreme Xperience

Xtreme Xperience enables motorheads to take a tour of the circuits in a race car. To be exact, they offer a taste of racetrack in tuned supercars. The customers can have multiple cars to choose from and take them to the racetrack they have tie-ups with.

For instance, Fernando Alonso released a sponsored video with an Aston Martin for obvious reasons. [Alonso is a driver for the Aston Martin F1 team. Therefore, endorsing the British automakers’ car comes within his job.] He posted the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “All preparations completed. We are ready, and you?”

Interestingly, the post also came out ahead of Aston Martin’s 2024 F1 challenger reveal. Therefore, it also hyped up the launch by quite a bit. Going back to Xtreme Xperience and what they are offering to its customers. Well, one can have a wide range of supercars to pick and take for a ride.

It starts with a $230,000 Ferrari 488 GT with a V8 engine and a $250,000 Audi R8 that comes with a V10 engine and pumps out 602 horsepower. Along with these, they also have a number of Porsches and Lamborghinis in their line-up.

When it comes to the plans Xtreme Xperience is providing, they are indeed delights for motorheads. It allows an individual who has a driving license a chance to be behind the wheel of a supercar and feel the adrenaline rush.

As for the plans, since everyone can’t afford a supercar and drives on the road or track, Xtreme Xperience has them covered. It has tie-ups with around 40 tracks in the US and people who can tune the cars with the perfect track conditions to give an individual an experience they can never forget.