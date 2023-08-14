Fernando Alonso Receives an Ally in Helmut Marko in Lobbying FIA to Make Crucial Adjustment in F1 Cars

In the ever-changing world of F1, Fernando Alonso recently suggested that F1 should sport smaller cars because of the unchanged tracks, as reported in motorsportweek.com. The Spaniard now seems to have garnered more support for his statements, with Motorsport-total reporting Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has similar thoughts on the future of the sport.

Races like the Monaco GP have grown increasingly boring because of the lack of overtakes and passing opportunities. Given that the size of the cars is too big to successfully execute an overtake during most parts of the race, the grid remains unchanged more often than not between qualifying and race day.

Thus, smaller cars racing in F1 could provide much more excitement during races. With the support of a majority of high-profile people in the paddock, Alonso could soon see his suggestions become a reality for the sport’s betterment.

Fernando Alonso sees support from Helmut Marko

Sounding similar to Aston Martin’s Alonso, Helmut Marko mentioned how the tracks would have to grow wider to have enough space to allow for overtaking maneuvers. With this being an impossibility, the only other alternative is to make smaller cars, emphasized Marko.

“We already have cars that are close to the sports car level in terms of weight and dimensions. But the racetracks remain the same. We would have to make them all a meter wider in order to keep up with the development of the cars. That’s where we should start. The cars have to get lighter and smaller again.”

Often labeled as F1’s crown jewel, the Monaco street circuit has seen Grand Prix races since 1929. The circuit was once home to some of the most exciting races on the planet but has since suffered a dent in its legacy. Given the evolving nature of the sport, the cars have grown bigger while the circuit has remained the same. Thus, there have often been talks about Monaco potentially being taken off the F1 calendar.

Monaco GP: No more the crown jewel of F1

The race on Circuit de Monaco no more garners the attention it once used to. It has instead become one of the most dreaded races of the F1 season for viewers. The once glorious spectacle now sees itself be branded a ‘boring race,’ given how little action takes place during the event.

The immense popularity of the sport across the globe means that many countries have expressed their desire to become potential hosts of a Grand Prix F1 race. With Monaco’s future in the F1 looking bleak, we could see a new host nation soon enter the calendar.

Motorsport Italy reported last year that the F1 and Monaco had signed a new deal with the street circuit to remain a part of the calendar until 2025. However, what will happen after 2025 is still up for speculation. Should the street circuit see its last days in the sport after 95 years, it will only leave us with some of the most iconic moments the F1 has ever seen.