Lewis Hamilton Shares Images of Playing Golf With Lando Norris; Fans Call It the ‘Best Picture Ever Seen’

After an exhausting Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris spent time together playing golf. The 38-year-old has posted images of the same on his social media handle.

Both Hamilton and Norris would have enjoyed spending time together after a difficult race in Saudi Arabia. Hamilton finished the Saudi Arabian GP fifth, while Norris once again finished outside the points.

Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram and posted a video and two other images of him playing golf along with Lando Norris. The 38-year-old referred to the sport as ‘great’ but stated that the photos were ‘okay’.

Fans were delighted to see Hamilton and Norris together as some labeled it as the ‘best picture’. Meanwhile, others wondered who emerged victorious between the two.

THE BEST PICTURE I HAVE EVER SEEN — Valen_005 (@SimJake_p1h) March 22, 2023

I’m curious now… who won? — TaShA💜 It’s Race Week🏍 (@Ilost_my_mind) March 22, 2023

That’s why 444 is the best angel number! — Clara³ 🏎📸 (@formuluvric3) March 22, 2023

Just 2 friends playing golf 😀😀. Great pic — Gaby🧡 (@komygaby) March 22, 2023

This outing is one of the few instances when Hamilton tried his hand at golf. On the other hand, Norris has been seen playing golf quite often when he is not competing in F1.

Just three weeks ago, the McLaren driver posted images of himself playing golf with former teammate Carlos Sainz and the Spaniard’s family. Norris hilariously captioned the image as ‘Carlos, Carlos, Carlos & me’. Along with this caption, he also tagged all the three Carlos’ he played golf with.

Hamilton and Norris get off to a difficult start in F1 2023 season

After dominating the turbo-hybrid era with Mercedes from 2014 to 2021 by winning six of his seven championships, Lewis Hamilton finds himself in fifth place in the championship with 20 points after two races.

He is 24 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen, whose Red Bull team has been relentless so far this season. On the other hand, Lando Norris’ start to the F1 2023 season has been far worse.

The McLaren driver has failed to score points in any of the two races that have taken place so far in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. And early signs suggest that the struggles for McLaren are likely to continue in the upcoming races as well.