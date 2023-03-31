Fernando Alonso Slapped Old Nemesis Lewis Hamilton With a Harsh F1 Reality Check: “…He Has Weaknesses”

Fernando Alonso doesn’t leave a chance to take digs at his old enemy Lewis Hamilton as happened in a recent interview during this week’s Australian Grand Prix. The Spanish driver apparently revealed the Briton’s weakness.

Talking to the media on Hamilton, Alonso said “he has weaknesses” with a “normal car.” This implies when driving a normal car, the seven-time world champion is no exception to being just another driver.

The Spaniard added on his old nemesis that he sometimes drove alone with a teammate. Then he focused on the staggering number of poles the Briton has under his belt and compared it to this year’s performance.

Hamilton has 103 pole positions on his name, but he ended up losing 2-0 against teammate George Russell in 2023. “It just goes to show how much the car is still a key factor,” the two-time world champion concluded.

Is the car actually a key factor in F1?

Although it’s hard to speculate if the car wins a driver his desired championship, to a very extent, a very good car increases the chance of doing so.

If taken Verstappen’s example, the Dutchman has been pretty dominant over the last couple of years. This is because the Red Bull cars were the best in the sport.

Contrasting to Hamilton and Mercedes, the Silver Arrows dominated the post-Hybrid era. They were unstoppable in the years 2014 to 2020. In those years, they picked up seven drivers and constructors’ championships each.

However, the Brackley-based team struggled once they crossed the 2021 F1 season. After 2022, the struggles are only prolonging, and in Australia, they are waiting for some rain to help them.

Hamilton has a short memory, said Alonso

In a recent development, the Aston Martin driver mentioned that his former McLaren teammate has a short memory. This has come after the seven-time world champion praised Red Bull’s RB-19.

The 38-year-old said that he had never seen a Formula 1 car this fast, and the RB-19 is the fastest ever car for him. Relating to this, the 41-year-old said he doesn’t agree with the Briton.

Furthermore, he added that he finished the Jeddah race 20 seconds behind Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. This wasn’t the case during the Mercedes era when the Briton and Nico Rosberg ruled F1.