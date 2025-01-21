Where Will Angela Cullen Stay In Italy While Working With Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari’s base in Maranello has sparked a new wave of excitement, and today, more good news followed for fans of the British driver. Former physiotherapist and long-time close friend Angela Cullen is back and will join hands with Hamilton again.

Cullen, who started working at Hamilton in 2016, parted ways with him after the opening race of the 2023 season. She cited her desire to pursue other things in life as the reason. The New Zealander moved over to IndyCar in the United States and began an association with her compatriot Marcus Armstrong, a former member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Lewis Hamilton has reunited with physio Angela Cullen Lewis signed Angela to his Project 44 company as he starts his new challenge at Ferrari ✍️ pic.twitter.com/x6Hcgkbq7R — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) January 21, 2025

Rumors of Cullen reuniting with Hamilton ahead of the start of his Ferrari journey were circulating over the last few days, and the Daily Mail confirmed the same today. They also reported that she would be staying in Fiorano, Italy, to be a part of Hamilton’s personal team. Sources like GP Blog, however, stated that the 50-year-old has joined Hamilton’s Project 44 charity, to aid him in both his on and off-track ventures.

Project 44 has a performance team that includes Marc Hynes, a trusted confidante to Hamilton for several years. Hynes joined the project in 2024, and now Cullen will help him expand it in Maranello.

Staying in Fiorano makes sense for Cullen, as she would be near the Ferrari base and also its test track, which Hamilton would regularly visit. However, the seven-time world champion won’t be staying in Maranello whenever he is in Italy. He will be setting up his place in Milan.

For Hamilton, reuniting with his old physiotherapist would set the tone perfectly for his pre-season preparation in 2025.

Hamilton and Cullen’s amicable split in 2023

Cullen left her job as an F1 physio and trainer due to the hectic nature of the F1 schedule that has been taking a toll on drivers as well as the team support crew for some time now. Cullen wanted to take some time off for herself before pursuing something different.

When she split with Hamilton, both of them had an amicable understanding of why their seven-year association had to come to a conclusion. The Briton showered praise on Cullen and expressed gratitude towards how she had been at his beck and call constantly for so many seasons.

Angela Cullen, Lewis Hamilton’s physiotherapist and confidante is set to leave his team after 7 years. pic.twitter.com/O1qj0fCyTL — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) March 17, 2023

Cullen used to take care of Hamilton’s training and recovery regimen, diet plans, and travel plans, among several other aspects. The former Mercedes driver’s switch to a vegan diet roughly coincided with the time Cullen started working with him.

Hamilton has often talked about how much he has benefitted in terms of fitness and recovery since he started having a vegan diet. Naturally, Cullen would have had her say in the same.

On track, the Kiwi trainer often used to accompany Hamilton before and after every session during race weekends. As of now, though, there is no clarity on whether she will be in a similar role when Hamilton starts racing for Ferrari in March.