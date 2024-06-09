Michael Schumacher’s Daughter Raises Appeal for $500,000 to Support Family After Devastating Fire

Michael Schumacher’s daughter, Gina, recently helped a family that trains and raises horses for a living by raising an appeal to donate $500,000. Gina, who is a famous showjumper herself, came to the aid of the family after a devasting fire impacted them.

Earlier this week, the Brant family suffered a horrific barn fire. The fire that broke out resulted in the death of over 100 horses and has seemingly left the family without any source of income. The people who worked for Brant Performance Horses have also been left unemployed.

In a bid to help out the Brant family, Gina shared a story via her Instagram account. She appealed to her followers and requested them to donate whatever they could to the Brant family’s GoFundMe.

Gina Schumacher appeals to her fans to help out a devastated ranch-owning family after devastating barn fire destroyed over 100 of their horses. pic.twitter.com/AF8wyd5K0j — Anirban Aly Mandal (@AnirbanF1) June 9, 2024

According to their GoFundMe page, the fire broke out on the 8th of June. The donation drive has a target of raising $500,000. And with Gina’s appeal, already 1,000+ people have donated to the Brant family with the current sum total raised standing at an impressive $159,300.

Brandon Brant started his career trying to break into the National Hockey League. However, after taking up the job of Head Trainer at Roseland Farms in 2007, there was no looking back. Brandon and his wife, Cathy, ran Brant Performance Horses together.

And when it comes to the Schumacher family, it is not just Gina who has a love for horses.

Michael Schumacher’s family’s love for horses

The entire Schumacher clan have always been very fond of their horses. Gina herself is quite a decorated equestrian. The family owns several ranches across the globe. One of them is situated in the State of Texas.

Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, established the XCS Ranch in Texas in the year 2012. The ranch in itself is pretty spectacular and spans across a 200-hectare piece of land situated in Gordonville, Texas.

The mother-daughter duo of Corinna and Gina Schumacher also own a ranch in Switzerland. It is situated in Givrins and boasts a whopping 46 boxes of horses. Moreover, the ranch can accommodate up to 1,400 guests.

I’d never seen this before but its Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina doing a ferrari horse tribute, how amazing ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PvyLRhGkNi — Steady (@steady_f1) July 18, 2022

Gina has used her love for horse riding to pay tribute to her father as well. Back in 2022, she performed a show-running routine wherein she dressed as her father, Michael, and was riding a horse draped as his iconic Ferrari F1 car.