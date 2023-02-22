Few Months Before Break Up Lewis Hamilton Built Home Studio for Ex-Girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger so That She Doesn’t Leave Him

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger’s long romantic relationship started soon after his Formula 1 debut. However, it was full of ups and downs, and the relationship finally ended in 2015.

Despite being massively successful in their respective careers, they had a life that was always on the move. For several races, Hamilton had and still travels to several countries. On the other hand, the Pussycat doll singer had a hectic working life in Los Angeles.

So, their schedules often didn’t align. Thus, to solve the problem, Hamilton built a studio at his home so that Scherzinger didn’t have to travel all the way to the United States to work. But it didn’t serve the purpose it was supposed to do.

Lewis Hamilton’s home studio that Nicole Scherzinger hardly got to use

The Mercedes star was mesmerized by Scherzinger being her partner. He was committed to her longer than any of his other relationships. So, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Hamilton wanted her to be around all that time. Therefore, he installed a home studio only to keep her close and prevent the cracks from widening in an already troubled relationship.

“I built the studio (in my home) for Nicole, so she didn’t have to leave the house to go back to LA,” revealed Hamilton to BBC in 2014. However, he also revealed that he hardly let her use it because he was the one who was always using it, “She can hardly get in because I’m always in it.”

However, this strategy by Hamilton didn’t work at all. In the early days of 2015, the two got separated forever. Eight years later, the two have moved on in their lives, with Scherzinger already engaged to Thom Evans, a Scottish Rugby player.

Lewis Hamilton was missing the single life

Almost a decade into the relationship, Hamilton couldn’t see himself continuing with Scherzinger anymore. The Briton later revealed that he was, in fact, happy to end things with her ex-girlfriend as he missed the single life.

Moreover, he also wanted to focus on his Formula 1 career, which actually saw a dramatic rise since 2014, as he won two championships in a row. And then four straight titles from 2017 onwards.

His decision to be single and solely focus on his work rewarded him as he’s statistically the most successful F1 driver in history. This decorated title also pushes his case for being the greatest person ever to grace this sport.

In 2023, Hamilton is still looking at extending his count of laurels. He and his team are again eyeing to return to the championship contention after their 2022 woes. But would they rise? That would only be answered once the season unfolds.

