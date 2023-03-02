Ferrari Boss has no interest in playing dirty games like Christian Horner and Toto Wolff's Beef

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff’s rivalry against one another has not died out. Season 5 of Netflix’s Drive To Survive has shown that the feud between Mercedes and Red Bull is still hot.

The two teams locked horns in the 2021 season when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went head-to-head for the title. The on-track rivalry between the drivers quickly escalated to two teams fighting against each other.

While the controversial ending to the 2021 season fuelled the fight, the beef carried on in the 2022 season as the two team bosses locked horns during the course of the season.

toto wolff calling out drive to survive and netflix he’s so real for this pic.twitter.com/rzRxxoBxj0 — theodora (@phantomregretfm) February 24, 2023

While it looks like Team Bosses are at each other’s throats, Fred Vasseur claims otherwise. The new Ferrari boss wants to stay far away from the duo’s drama.

Fred Vasseur distances himself from Horner and Wolff’s beef

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff’s rivalry might make many presume that is the case between most bosses. But the reality is that most team bosses have peaceful relations with one another.

New Ferrari Boss Fred Vassuer confirms that he has never had a beef with any F1 boss to date. According to him, whatever happens on track shouldn’t be dragged.

Vassuer claimed, “I have a friendly relationship with some of the team principals. We joke around a bit, but overall there is great mutual respect.”

Comment rivaliser avec Max Verstappen sans “number one” dans l’écurie ? Fred Vasseur : “Because I have two good ones.” 🫳🎤pic.twitter.com/QzfevOCZpC — Au Rupteur (@AuRupteur) February 28, 2023

As a head of a big-3 team, the Frenchman will inevitably find himself in some dirty politics like Wolff and Horner. But the Ferrari Team Principal chooses to keep a safe distance from it.

He added, “I think over the past few months, apart from the ‘game’ between Toto and Horner, the collaboration between the teams has been positive. I fully respect Horner and Toto, but I will never participate in that kind of game.”

Christian Horner told Toto Wolff to “Change your F***ing Car” following porpoising row

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were involved in a heated exchange depicted in season 5 of Drive To Survive. The row comes after Mercedes approached the FIA to raise the floor height after suffering from porpoising.

The excess bouncing of the W13 troubled Lewis Hamilton, who was in agony and pain. However, Red Bull was enjoying a great run of form, leaving the Red Bull boss to refuse to accept any changes.

Tensions were running high between the Team Principals at this group meeting 😅 Drive To Survive Season 5, now streaming on @netflix 📺

￼#F1 #DriveToSurvive5 pic.twitter.com/Tonx3pxANa — Formula 1 (@F1) February 27, 2023

Wolff was seen warning all the team bosses, “I can tell you that all of you are playing a dangerous game. If a car ends in the wall because it’s too stiff or it’s bottoming out, you are in the sh*t and I’m going to come after you.”

Horner rubbished the Austrian’s arguments as antics before the camera crew. To which Red Bull’s Horner responded in a fiery statement, “You’ve got a problem, then change you F**king car!”

However, then Ferrari Boss Mattia Binotto sided with Horner. However, with Vasseur steering away from this, it will affect the power dynamics of the Team Principals.

