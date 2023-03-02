Susie Wolff Once Made Fun of Toto for Forgetting Her Birthday

Toto and Susie Wolff are arguably the most popular power couple in motorsports. Both have achieved incredible things in their respective fields and are legends of the sport. Toto has led Mercedes to eight world championship wins in F1, whereas Susie is a pioneer for women in racing.

The two of them married each other in 2011 and live together in Monaco and because Toto is the team boss and CEO of Mercedes, Susie is also closely associated with the Brackley-based outfit. They have shared many light-hearted moments within F1 and one of those took place back in 2021 when Mercedes threw a surprise party for Toto Wolff’s wife.

In the video, the entire crew was singing happy birthday to Susie, and she looked delighted about it. However, she could not let the moment pass without reminding Toto about the time when he forgot her birthday!

According to Toto, the two of them were leaving the hotel on her birthday in 2019, when a Mercedes employee came over and wished her a happy birthday. When Susie asked her husband if he forgot about her birthday, Wolff insisted that he had something big planned for her later that afternoon!

Susie Wolff: A pioneer in motorsports for women

Susie Wolff is one of the most successful women in motorsports in recent years. She rose through the ranks in karting, Formula Renault and Formula Three to reach DTM where she drove for Mercedes-Benz. Soon, she found her way into the world of F1 when Williams signed her as a reserve and development driver in 2012.

Two years later, at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, she made even more history when she became the first woman to take part in a Grand Prix weekend in 22 years. She drove the Williams car during that weekend’s FP1 session.

Very proud to step up to Official Test Driver with @WilliamsRacing in 2015. Onwards and upwards! pic.twitter.com/IBhlRbskmD — Susie Wolff (@Susie_Wolff) November 28, 2014

She retired from all forms of motorsports soon after, but stuck around in a management role. She became the team principal CEO of the Venturi Racing team in Formula E series and guided them to great success. Since 2016, she has also been an ambassador for the Mercedes AMG-Petronas F1 team.

Toto Wolff hoping for a bounceback 2023 campaign

After eight years of dominance, 2022 became the year Mercedes finally began showing cracks. Red Bull and Ferrari overtook them in terms of performance and they struggled a lot with ‘porpoising’. The Silver Arrows managed to get just one race win throughout the year, and finished 3rd in the constructors’ standings.

Heading into the 2023 season, Wolff will be hoping that the W14 is faster than its predecessor and they can get back in the Championship fight this year.