Ferrari Boss Names One Characteristic Different from Other F1 Teams That Makes Their Job Tougher Than the Entire Grid

Unlike most teams in F1, Ferrari is not based out of the United Kingdom. Instead, they operate out of Maranello in Italy. Because of this, the Italian team has a huge amount of respect and admiration from people in their country. Ferrari isn’t the only team that doesn’t have a base in UK but is certainly the most successful one. Other than them, Alfa Romeo and Haas too, have their bases in other nations.

Advertisement

Ferrari having their base in Italy has resulted in them developing a deep connection with the locals. This connection combined with the ample support they get from the Italians, puts them in a tough position because of all the expectations and pressure.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1696977546456224005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Fred Vasseur, Ferrari’s team principal said as per Junaid Samodien on X, “We are in a different situation to the English teams, of which there are so many and where the connection with the country is not as close. The Tifosi are much more passionate and enthusiastic. But they are always very positive.”

Vasseur also pointed out how less passionate the “Anglo-Saxon” people are compared to the Italians. Therefore, how Ferrari performs has adverse effects on the crowd as they have the largest fanbase.

Inconsistency and some highs for Ferrari in the 2023 season

It has been a long time since the town of Maranello tasted championship victory in F1. Despite this, the Italian team has the largest fanbase, both locally and internationally.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, their drivers, have struggled a lot this season. Still, the fans backed the duo and they were rewarded when the Ferrari drivers brought in some glory, despite the issues with the car.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1721497647914041673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Admittedly, the Maranello-based team has been in the shadows of Red Bull and Mercedes mainly in the last decade. Last season Ferrari locked horns with Mercedes for P2 in the Constructors’ championship, which they won.

This year they are in contention for P2 once again, but will have to chase Mercedes down in the final two races of the 2023 season.